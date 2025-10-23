S&P 500
6,706.20
-0.03%
Dow Jones
46,569.90
+0.00%
Nasdaq 100
24,884.20
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,461.84
+0.29%
FTSE 100
9,584.80
+0.61%
Nikkei 225
48,837.00
-0.07%
Home > Personal Finance > If These 5 Things Are True, It’s Time to Refinance Your House

Personal Finance

If These 5 Things Are True, It’s Time to Refinance Your House

If These 5 Things Are True, It’s Time to Refinance Your House
By Aaron Webber
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Insights

  • Refinancing is a valid option for gaining access to extra money you earned.
  • Refinancing isn’t for everyone; you should carefully consider these questions if you are thinking about refinancing.
  • 24/7 is your one stop for all things personal finance. Get started by downloading our free report on the two stocks we recommend.

If you are feeling the effects of inflation and are struggling to make all the monthly payments work, maybe you are going over all of your expenses trying to see where you can cut back. You may be looking at your mortgage payment wishing it were lower. So, when is it time to refinance your home? It depends on a few different factors that we will go over.

First of all, what even does refinancing mean? Refinancing a mortgage is when you get a new mortgage in order to pay off your existing mortgage. Your refinance pays off your existing mortgage completely, and then you are left with new loan terms and a different monthly mortgage payment. Of course, there could be other costs involved like closing costs, origination fees, title insurance fees, credit report fees, and appraisal fees. All of this information is essential to know so you can calculate the break-even point.

The break-even point is the amount of money that your savings from the new lower interest rate exceeds the closing costs. In order to calculate this number, you need to divide the closing costs by the monthly savings. Some statistics showed that homeowners move or refinance every 6.25 years; however, this isn’t a rule. The median tenure in a home nationally has hovered around 10–13 years in recent years (varies by market). Separately, at times when many people refinance, the median age of the prior loan at refi has often been 3–5 years (e.g., one Freddie Mac snapshot showed 4.1 years). So, the number of months it takes to reach your break-even point is important information to know. The sooner the break-even point, the better.

If you are wondering how much lower your new interest rate needs to be than your current rate, or if it even needs to be lower at all, depends on your goals, when or if you are planning on selling your home, how quickly you want to build equity, and when you need to access that equity or not. There are a few different types of refinance options, and mortgage loan rates, and your goals will determine what you will choose during refinance.

This post was updated on October 23, 2025 to clarify the median tenure in a home nationally, details of limited cash-out, FHA, MPI, and risks of ARMs.

#1 Do You Want a Lower Interest Rate?

Manage your money and savings plan to buy the best home. The concept of purchasing a house and saving money, mortgage finance investment and home loan refinancing,home loan finance plan
earth phakphum / Shutterstock.com

Refinancing a mortgage.

National Interest rates often fluctuate over the years. Someone could be paying a 7-9% interest rate and their neighbor could be paying only a 3% rate for a home with the same layout and year built. So, for someone who got locked into a high interest rate because they needed to buy at the wrong time, refinancing can leave you with an interest rate (and therefore monthly payment), that is much lower.

To achieve this goal, you would need to get a rate-and-term refinance. This is also the most common type of refinance. To achieve this, the borrower finances their closing costs, and the principal balance stays the same or only increases slightly (by 5% or less). However, the 5% rule isn’t standard for lenders or investors. Agencies instead use transaction type definitions. Limited cash-out (a kind of rate-and-term) typically allows small cash back capped at the lesser of $2,000 or 2% of the new loan amount (plus financed closing costs that are specifically allowed).

#2 Do You Want to Get a Shorter Loan Term?

House is placed on the calculator and coin is on the calculator. planning savings money of coins to buy a home concept for property ladder, mortgage and real estate investment saving for a buy house.
Puttachat Kumkrong / Shutterstock.com

Refinancing a home.

Although a highly acceptable debt to have is a mortgage, it is still debt. Paying off your home can instill a sense of security, and ownership, and will allow you to significantly lower your monthly expenses after your loan is paid off. Essentially, refinancing to adjust the loan term will save you money in the long run, because you won’t be paying off as much interest.

Borrowers can refinance from a 30-year fixed rate mortgage down to a 20-year or even 15-year fixed rate mortgage. The benefits of a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage help the homeowner build equity in their home much faster, as the beginning years of the 30-year are devoted to exclusively paying off interest. This option is more just due to personal preference, and what you can afford monthly. Some owners choose not to refinance their homes because it could be beneficial to keep their original fixed-rate term.

#3 Do You Need to Access Your Home’s Equity?

House placed on coins Men&#039;s hand is planning savings money of coins to buy a home concept concept for property ladder, mortgage and real estate investment. for saving or investment for a house,
gan chaonan / iStock via Getty Images

Image of using a home for savings.

Let’s face it, most Americans are facing tough financial times. With a lot of people competing for fewer jobs, it might leave some households scrambling to get by. A survival tactic might come down to refinancing your home in order to access its equity.

The type of refinance that homeowners would need to take out to achieve this goal is a cash-out refinance. With a cash-out refinance, the owners either finance the closing costs, take out cash, or a combination of the two. This type of loan will most likely increase your principal and/or monthly mortgage payments. In other words, if you end up cashing out $30,000 and your principal loan is $270,000, the new principal balance would be $300,000. If you keep the same interest rate, you will have to pay off the loan longer, and interest will have more time to accumulate.

#4 Do You Want to Get Rid of Your FHA Loan?

Drazen Zigic / iStock via Getty Images

Deciding whether to refinance.

An FHA loan is backed by the Federal Housing Administration. Often, the interest rates for FHA loans have MIPs (Mortgage Insurance Premiums), equaling thousands of dollars a year unless the borrower put down more than 10% originally. So, the only way to get out of this type of loan is to refinance. Refinancing can give a pathway to lower interest rates.

#5 Do You Want to Change the Type of Rate You Have?

Bet_Noire / Getty Images

Refinancing your home.

There are two types of mortgage loan rates: adjustable and fixed. In some situations, it makes sense to have an adjustable loan rate, but most of the time, buyers want to be locked into a lower interest rate. The benefits depend on when you are planning on selling your home. If you know that you will be selling within the next few years, you may want an adjustable loan (ARM) to pay the lower rate before you sell. But note that ARMs typically start lower and reset after the intro period; payments can rise with the index. It is importance to compare caps, margins, and intro periods.

The image featured for this article is © phototechno / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

The Average American Refinances Their Home Every 6 Years – Here’s How to Know If You Should
Aaron Webber | Dec 8, 2024

The Average American Refinances Their Home Every 6 Years – Here’s How to Know If You Should

If you are feeling the effects of inflation and are struggling to make all the monthly payments work, maybe you…
247alex | Nov 7, 2013

Five Questions to Decide Between a 15- and 30-Year Mortgage

ThinkstockIt has been a slow and painful process, but the housing market is now in recovery and foreclosures have been…
Jon C. Ogg | Jul 29, 2014

Rising Cash-Out Refinancings: Return of the Housing Bubble or Normalcy?

ThinkstockIf you were in the business of flipping houses or buying a home and using it as a personal piggy…
The Average American Can’t Answer These Simple Mortgage Questions
Kristin Hitchcock | Nov 14, 2024

The Average American Can’t Answer These Simple Mortgage Questions

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Most Americans Don’t Know These Mortgage Basics
Kristin Hitchcock | Feb 8, 2025

Most Americans Don’t Know These Mortgage Basics

Thousands of Americans seeking financial advice turn to Dave Ramsey, the master of paying off debt and building wealth. Recently,…
How Well Do You Really Understand Your Mortgage Loan?
Kristin Hitchcock | Dec 18, 2024

How Well Do You Really Understand Your Mortgage Loan?

Homeownership is a dream for many, but getting a mortgage can be tricky. Many people end up signing on the…
Jon C. Ogg | Jul 28, 2010

The Surprises in a Mortgage Refinance Economy (FMCC)

There is still free money out there if you can qualify for it… Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC) has released its…
Five Common Mistakes People Make Paying Off Their Mortgage
247patrick | Jul 29, 2022

Five Common Mistakes People Make Paying Off Their Mortgage

Total mortgage debt in the U.S. reached $11.18 trillion at the end of March, according to the Federal Reserve Bank…
Why Home Refinance Loans Are Slipping
Paul Ausick | Apr 12, 2018

Why Home Refinance Loans Are Slipping

Applications for mortgage refinancing fell to a 22-year low in 2017 and the outlook for 2018 is not upbeat.

Top Gaining Stocks

Intuitive Surgical
ISRG Vol: 8,347,440
+$64.29
+13.89%
$527.03
Avery Dennison
AVY Vol: 1,848,661
+$15.51
+9.48%
$179.04
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 25,417,020
+$1.07
+4.24%
$26.31
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 18,746,963
+$1.38
+4.12%
$34.90
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 17,735,045
+$3.95
+3.95%
$103.85

Top Losing Stocks

Lennox International
LII Vol: 1,944,297
-$55.92
10.19%
$493.07
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 14,898,191
-$124.98
10.07%
$1,116.37
Quanta Services
PWR Vol: 1,731,962
-$25.22
5.77%
$412.21
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 11,596,714
-$3.15
5.72%
$51.93
Texas Instruments
TXN Vol: 25,833,596
-$10.13
5.60%
$170.71