Dave Ramsey Says Paying Off Your House With a 401(k) Is a Huge Mistake

By 247staff
Millions of Americans save little or nothing for retirement and end up relying on Social Security alone. So if you’ve managed to build up a 401(k), you’re already ahead of the game.

But personal-finance expert Dave Ramsey says that even those with solid savings can make one costly mistake — using their 401(k) for something other than retirement.

Recently, a caller asked Ramsey if she should cash out her 401(k) to pay off credit card debt and make a down payment on a house. Her rent was rising, and she wanted to move into a better school district.

Ramsey’s response was clear — and it’s a warning that applies to anyone tempted to dip into their retirement savings early.

The danger of taking money out of your 401(k)

It’s easy to understand why the caller wanted to cash out her 401(k) — it seemed like the only way she could afford a home.

But as Dave Ramsey explained, taking money out of a 401(k) early can be a costly mistake. Any amount withdrawn is subject to income tax, plus a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you’re under 59½.

Ramsey told the caller that between taxes and penalties, she’d lose roughly 40% of her withdrawal right away. His blunt response: “That would be stupid.”

He also reminded her that since she was already in debt, draining her retirement account to buy a house would only make things worse. Instead, he advised her to stay in her rental or find a cheaper one, and focus on paying off debt while protecting her retirement savings.

“You don’t need to be cleaning out your 401(k) and adding to the stupid sauce,” Ramsey said.

Other financial experts agree. Karla Dennis, a tax professional and finance expert, notes that state taxes can add even more to the total penalty:

“Typically, withdrawing from your 401(k) before age 59½ incurs a 10% federal penalty, a state early withdrawal penalty, and income taxes,” Dennis explained.

In short, the consensus is clear: don’t touch your 401(k) early unless it’s an absolute emergency. And if you need convincing, plug your numbers into a withdrawal calculator — the potential loss in future value is often staggering.

Why tapping a 401(k) ahead of retirement is a bad idea

According to Dave Ramsey, the caller’s biggest issue isn’t just her rent — it’s her overall money management. But even if she were in a better position, cashing out a 401(k) to buy a house would still be a mistake.

Early withdrawals come with a steep price. Beyond the tax penalties, every dollar pulled from a 401(k) is one less dollar earning compound growth for your future. And retirement is precisely when you’ll need that money most — when there’s no paycheck coming in.

You don’t just lose the amount you withdraw. You also lose decades of potential investment gains, which could leave you with far less when it matters most.

If you’re thinking about tapping your 401(k) early, talk to a financial advisor first. They can help you understand the long-term impact and explore better ways to handle debt, save for a home, or manage rising costs — all without jeopardizing your retirement.

 

