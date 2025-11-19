S&P 500
6,687.40
+1.13%
Dow Jones
46,260.00
+0.44%
Nasdaq 100
24,875.30
+1.66%
Russell 2000
2,370.68
+1.16%
FTSE 100
9,566.00
-0.18%
Nikkei 225
49,526.70
+1.73%
Stock Market Live November 19: S&P 500 (SPY) Running with Nvidia Earnings Ahead

Personal Finance

Average Social Security Payment Could Reach $3,000 by 2040

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • The average monthly Social Security payment could top $3,000 by 2040.
  • That is assuming Social Security does not go broke in a few years.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Average Social Security Payment Could Reach $3,000 by 2040

© Inside Creative House / Shutterstock.com

The average monthly Social Security payment nationwide is $2,008. With an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.8%, this payment will reach $3,038 in 2040. The 2.8% figure is the COLA going from this year into next.

It is no wonder the system could go broke in 2034. The average payment per month will reach $2,508 that year based on the same methodology.

The figures show the power of compounding, and the reason Social Security is in such trouble. Including the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) trust funds, Social Security has $2.7 trillion in the bank. It shrank to that number by falling 3.6% last year.

The primary drop in the total Social Security fund may actually accelerate because of the so-called Silver Tsunami. That is the nickname for the baby boomers who, as a group, are taking more from the fund almost every year as their ranks grow. And those boomers have a longer life expectancy than in the past.

Another reason for the decline is that fewer young people pay into the fund, as their numbers dwindle. In 1960, there were 5.1 working people to pay for each person on Social Security. That number is 2.7 people now, and projections have it dropping to 2.3 people in 2035.

It is very clear that Congress will have to increase the amount of the total fund. That increase will need to be into the hundreds of billions of dollars now, and perhaps as much as $1 trillion in 2034. Otherwise, Social Security monthly payments could drop by about 20% by 2040.

A drop in Social Security would have a devastating effect on the economy. Consumers over 67 years of age would lose much of their discretionary income, depending on whether they get money from other sources.

Social Security payments per month only reach $3,038 by 2040 if the system is fixed.

Some calculations were done with the help of Gemini.

This Decision Will Make the Biggest Impact on Your Social Security Benefits

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Retirement Shock: It’s Worse Than Social Security Going Broke in 2035
Jon C. Ogg | Apr 22, 2019

Retirement Shock: It’s Worse Than Social Security Going Broke in 2035

Social Security's expected payouts will exceed its income next year. That would mark the first such year its income and…
Can Social Security Support 70 Million Americans?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2022

Can Social Security Support 70 Million Americans?

Will people be paid Social Security benefits beyond 2034? Yes. However, these may be well below what people anticipate.
Social Security Payment About to Surge Nearly 9%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 15, 2022

Social Security Payment About to Surge Nearly 9%

Social Security recipients may get a big raise this year. A decade from now, that may not be possible.
Can Social Security and Medicare Be Saved Before Funds Deplete Significantly?
Paul Ausick | Apr 22, 2019

Can Social Security and Medicare Be Saved Before Funds Deplete Significantly?

The release Monday of the annual report on the status of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds indicates that…
Social Security Could Run Out of Money
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 10, 2022

Social Security Could Run Out of Money

For years, there have been worries that Social Security would run out of money.
Social Security Faces Inflation Risks
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 11, 2022

Social Security Faces Inflation Risks

One of the most analyzed parts of the federal government’s effort to support Americans financially is how long Social Security…
3 Reasons Why Millennials Probably Won’t Get Social Security When the Time Comes
Chris MacDonald | Jun 27, 2025

3 Reasons Why Millennials Probably Won’t Get Social Security When the Time Comes

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Possible Negative Impacts of the COLA Spike on Retirement – Don’t Overlook These
247patrick | Jan 17, 2023

Possible Negative Impacts of the COLA Spike on Retirement – Don’t Overlook These

Here is a look at the negative impacts of the COLA spike on beneficiaries, as well as on the future…
Social Security Really Is Running Out Of Money
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 1, 2023

Social Security Really Is Running Out Of Money

From time to time, the Social Security Administration or an independent research firm forecasts when Social Security payment will start…

Top Gaining Stocks

Google
GOOGL Vol: 20,259,965
+$17.07
+6.00%
$301.35
Google
GOOG Vol: 12,020,400
+$16.93
+5.94%
$301.89
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 673,987
+$19.60
+5.78%
$358.95
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 3,857,326
+$17.81
+5.23%
$358.31
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 3,841,653
+$2.01
+5.03%
$42.01

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 1,605,806
-$5.63
7.55%
$68.92
APA
APA Vol: 1,370,284
-$1.08
4.33%
$23.84
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 342,261
-$7.27
3.64%
$192.34
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 852,032
-$6.23
3.36%
$179.21
Phillips 66
PSX Vol: 267,121
-$4.45
3.22%
$133.96