S&P 500
6,852.50
+0.50%
Dow Jones
47,579.60
+0.57%
Nasdaq 100
25,614.20
+0.98%
Russell 2000
2,482.32
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,719.80
+0.30%
Nikkei 225
49,624.00
+0.30%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Personal Finance

Still Employed at 70? The Smartest Moment for High Earners to Claim Social Security

Key Points

  • Delayed retirement credits stop accruing at age 70 for Social Security benefits.
  • Working past 70 does not reduce Social Security payments since the earnings test no longer applies.
  • Filing after 70 may allow up to six months of retroactive payments but delays risk forfeiting benefits.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Still Employed at 70? The Smartest Moment for High Earners to Claim Social Security

© Bill Oxford / iStock via Getty Images

Once you turn 62, you’re allowed to claim Social Security at any time. The reason so many people file at 62 is simple: it’s the earliest point when benefits become available.

That said, claiming early comes at a cost. Waiting increases your monthly payout, which can be especially valuable if your retirement savings feel light and you expect Social Security to be a meaningful part of your long-term income plan.

You receive your full benefit once you reach full retirement age, which falls between 66 and 67 depending on your birth year. And if you delay past that point, the Social Security Administration boosts your benefit by 8 percent per year.

Those delayed-retirement credits don’t continue forever, though. There’s a cutoff, and knowing exactly when to file ensures you don’t miss out on additional income you’ve already earned.

Retirement statistics
24/7 Wall St.

When waiting no longer pays off

If you’re still working at 70, it may feel logical to keep postponing Social Security. But the delayed-retirement credits that increase your benefit stop accruing once you hit 70.

In other words, there’s no financial advantage to waiting any longer. The SSA won’t force you to file at 70, but since your benefit can’t grow beyond that point, there’s no upside to leaving money on the table.

Working full time also doesn’t block you from collecting benefits. You can earn a paycheck and receive Social Security at the same time. Before full retirement age, you’d be subject to the earnings test, which can temporarily withhold part of your benefit if your income exceeds the annual limit.

At 70, that earnings test disappears. You’re comfortably past full retirement age, so even a high salary won’t reduce your monthly Social Security payment. You can work, earn, and collect your full benefit simultaneously.

It’s important to know the rules

Social Security comes with a long list of rules, and some of them aren’t straightforward. Still, understanding how the system works is essential if you want to claim your benefits strategically.

Delaying your filing past 70 isn’t a smart move, because you stop earning benefit increases at that age. If you’ve already passed your 70th birthday and haven’t claimed yet, you may be eligible for up to six months of retroactive payments. For example, if you’re 70 and a half and file immediately, you can receive the benefits you would have started getting at 70.

Wait too long, though, and you risk permanently giving up money that should be yours. That’s why it pays to learn the rules and make an informed decision. It can also be helpful to work with a financial advisor who can guide your claiming strategy based on your personal income needs, savings, and long-term plan.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Still Working at 70—Should I Start My Social Security Benefits Now?
Rich Duprey | May 22, 2025

Still Working at 70—Should I Start My Social Security Benefits Now?

At age 70, still clocking in at work — whether full-time or part-time — raises a critical question: should you…
Suze Orman says “no decision is bigger than deciding when to start receiving your Social Security” – 3 tips for making the right call
Javier Simon | Nov 18, 2024

Suze Orman says “no decision is bigger than deciding when to start receiving your Social Security” – 3 tips for making the right call

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Will Social Security Automatically Enroll You At 70?
Maurie Backman | Feb 10, 2025

Will Social Security Automatically Enroll You At 70?

One nice feature of Social Security is that it doesn’t lock all seniors into one specific filing age. You can…
Still Working at 70? Here’s When You Actually Need to Claim Social Security
Maurie Backman | Jun 24, 2025

Still Working at 70? Here’s When You Actually Need to Claim Social Security

Once you turn 62, you can file for Social Security at any point in time. And there’s a reason 62…
These Retirees Definitely Should Not Delay Their Social Security Claim
Christy Bieber | Feb 11, 2025

These Retirees Definitely Should Not Delay Their Social Security Claim

In most cases, delaying Social Security benefits is a smart choice for retirees. While benefits can be claimed starting at…
I’m 70 and I Still Haven’t Taken Social Security. Should I Continue to Wait?
Maurie Backman | Dec 9, 2024

I’m 70 and I Still Haven’t Taken Social Security. Should I Continue to Wait?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Divorced? How to Claim Social Security Benefits on Your Ex’s Record
Maurie Backman | Feb 9, 2025

Divorced? How to Claim Social Security Benefits on Your Ex’s Record

  Typically, people become eligible for Social Security by working and paying into the program. But that’s not the only…
3 Little-Known Tricks to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits
Chris MacDonald | Oct 4, 2024

3 Little-Known Tricks to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

Social security payments are essential for millions of Americans, and maximizing these benefits is a top priority for many, for…
You Should Know These Social Security Secrets
247patrick | Jul 24, 2023

You Should Know These Social Security Secrets

Here are a few useful Social Security secrets that everyone should know.

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 8,513,639
+$15.71
+8.43%
$202.17
Intel
INTC Vol: 55,488,038
+$2.97
+7.42%
$42.98
Teradyne
TER Vol: 936,402
+$10.47
+5.83%
$190.10
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,217,549
+$4.04
+4.26%
$98.75
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 2,473,904
+$5.21
+3.94%
$137.30

Top Losing Stocks

Best Buy
BBY Vol: 1,755,542
-$2.81
3.64%
$74.43
Zoetis
ZTS Vol: 1,119,373
-$4.20
3.30%
$123.05
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 35,685
-$128.87
3.27%
$3,818.12
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 160,574
-$5.69
2.80%
$197.55
Baker Hughes
BKR Vol: 1,292,852
-$1.39
2.77%
$48.77