Earning 200,000 Dollars Annually From a Trust Fund. Can I Retire at 50?

Most people expect to retire in their 60s or 70s, but Fat FIRE enthusiasts aim to leave the workforce much earlier while still maintaining a comfortable lifestyle. One Redditor in the Fat FIRE subreddit appears to be on a strong path toward that goal thanks to a trust fund that is projected to generate about 200,000 dollars per year.

The trust fund is only part of the picture. He currently earns 500,000 dollars annually, and his wife brings in another 160,000 dollars. They are both in their late 30s and expecting a child, and together they are wondering whether retiring by age 50 is within reach.

Beyond the trust fund, he has built up 2.3 million dollars in taxable investments, 250,000 dollars in a 401(k), and 100,000 dollars in cash. Their home carries 800,000 dollars in equity, with 1.7 million dollars remaining on the mortgage in a very high-cost-of-living area.

So is retiring at 50 realistic for this couple? I will walk through the considerations, though it is always wise to consult a financial advisor for personalized guidance.

The Trusts

The Redditor currently receives a 5 percent annual draw from a 6 million dollar trust. In about four years, a second trust worth 10 million dollars will become available, also offering 5 percent withdrawals each year. Eventually, once a relative passes away, he will inherit access to a third trust valued at 20 million dollars.

Retirement already appears financially realistic once the second trust opens up in the next few years. Both trusts have the potential to grow over time, further increasing the amount available for withdrawal. A 5 percent annual draw from the 10 million dollar trust alone provides 500,000 dollars per year. The Redditor also noted that the current trust provides about 200,000 dollars in tax-free distributions, which brings the total to roughly 700,000 dollars per year.

The couple currently spends around 300,000 dollars a year in their very high cost-of-living area, so the trusts alone would more than cover all expenses. On top of that, they have high salaries and 2.3 million dollars in taxable investments that are immediately accessible. Using a conservative 3 percent withdrawal rate on that portfolio would yield another 69,000 dollars per year.

Combined, these sources make early retirement at 50 well within reach.

Moving to a More Affordable Area

The couple also plans to move to a more affordable area later in life. By the time they relocate, they expect their net worth to be in the five to six million dollar range. Lifestyle creep could play a role, but shifting to a medium cost-of-living area would still lower their expenses significantly. They also appear focused on preserving their wealth rather than spending freely. If they choose, they could even purchase their next home in cash, since the equity in their very high cost-of-living property is likely to keep rising over time. Overall, they seem well positioned to maintain their financial security long into the future.

The Motivation for Retiring

The couple appears to be well-positioned to retire within the next few years, and almost certainly by the time they reach their 50s. Still, it is important to think about the motivation behind retiring early. Many people step away from work only to find themselves bored or restless, and some end up returning to corporate life within a year or two.

In this case, both partners are feeling genuine burnout. The husband says some days are enjoyable and others are not, while the wife also works long hours. Their main goal is to push through the next four years until the second trust becomes available.

Once that happens, money will not be the issue. They will have higher expenses after having children, but they also plan to relocate to a medium cost-of-living area and seem disciplined about managing their finances.

If they want to stay active, part-time or remote work could be a good option, but it is by no means necessary. Their investments should continue to grow, and they will eventually gain access to the final 20 million dollar trust.

Overall, the Redditor is in an excellent financial position and appears to be handling his wealth in a thoughtful and strategic way.