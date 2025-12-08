Man With $8.5 Million Net Worth Faces Family Opposition to Early Retirement at Age 40

S&P 500
Key Points

  • The couple has an $8.5M net worth that can support retirement. Financial constraints are not the issue.
  • The spouse and in-laws view early retirement as morally wrong due to religious beliefs about work.
  • The spouse earns $250K to $300K annually but also feels burned out in her current role.
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
© <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/2340095333" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Upset woman standing at sink and thinking of her problems and depression. Concept of depression, stress, mental illness and problems, loneliness and frustration</a> (<a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/license" target="_blank" style="100%">Shutterstock.com</a>) by <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Kyrylo Ryzhov" target="_blank" style="100%">Kyrylo Ryzhov</a>



A Redditor has built an impressive 8.5 million dollar net worth by age 40. He owns a 4 million dollar primary home with a 500,000 dollar mortgage, plus a rental property. After years of hard work, he feels burned out and hopes to retire once his net worth reaches 10 million dollars. Based on his income, he expects to earn another 1.5 to 2 million dollars over the next two years, making early retirement financially realistic.

The problem is that his spouse and in-laws believe retiring this early is morally wrong. Their views appear to be shaped by religious teachings. In the Christian New Testament, 2 Thessalonians 3:10 to 12 includes the well-known line, “The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.” In Sikhism, the principle of Kirat Karo encourages followers to work honestly and diligently and avoid wasting their lives through idleness.

Their views may also be influenced by the father-in-law’s personal story. He started with nothing and went on to build a 20-million-dollar business. The spouse hopes to get involved in that business, but the Redditor has no interest in joining.

He shared the full situation in this Reddit post. I can offer some reflections here, but it is always wise to speak with a financial advisor for personalized guidance.

 

This post was updated on December 08, 2025 to include the various religious texts which support the lack of work as immoral.

 

How many people retire in their 40s?
24/7 Wall St.

Money Doesn’t Seem to Be the Issue

profit growth management ,Investor investment Planning and strategy, Stock and currency fund management ,high return investment ,bank interest ,stock exchange ,Savings for retirement
chaylek / Shutterstock.com

 

We do not have every detail from the Reddit post, but it is fairly obvious that money is not the problem here. With an 8.5 million dollar net worth, a simple 4 percent withdrawal rate would generate about 340,000 dollars a year before taxes. The spouse raised concerns about a possible market crash, but even a severe 50 percent downturn would still leave a 4.25 million dollar portfolio. And of course, the portfolio also has the potential to keep growing over time.

The spouse herself earns a high income, around 250,000 to 300,000 dollars per year, yet she also feels burned out in her current job. Her long-term goal is to transition into the family business, and it may be that she does not have siblings. If she is the only child, she could be the sole person expected to take over once her parents eventually step back.

In theory, the couple could move to a lower cost-of-living area and stretch their money even further. In practice, that seems unlikely. The family business appears to be tied to a specific location, and the spouse is not expected to move far from her parents. That makes relocation, and the financial flexibility that comes with it, an unrealistic option for them.

The Couple Can Work at Jobs with More Flexibility

Remote work, laptop and man on sofa with drink, blog and company review at home. Male person, small business and technology in living room for contact, ecommerce and interior design on internet
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

A good compromise can be the couple working more flexible jobs instead of opting for careers that overwork them. They have the financial flexibility to make that type of decision, and it wouldn’t represent a complete exit from the workforce.

Part-time or remote work can be viable solutions. This route will likely result in a lower income, but this path can reduce stress and still give the couple things to do. The couple may want to consider joining local groups in their area based on their hobbies. Doing that can help them gauge what life can be like if they don’t work as often.

Plan Out What Life Could Look Like

Senior couple, wife and husband, walking hand in hand in a city park, enjoying vacation or holiday together. They are active and happy, savoring leisure time, strolling and talking outdoors.
Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor knows he can FIRE, but the spouse doesn’t want them to stop working. It’s possible that she’s thinking about what they can lose from walking away from their jobs without thinking about what they can gain.

Retirement makes it easier for the couple to go on vacations, spend more time with loved ones, and enjoy a slower pace of life. It sounds like they are both burned out and need better schedules. One Redditor commented on the post and recommended that the couple read the book Die With Zero. The book is a fan favorite among the Chubby FIRE and Fat FIRE subreddit groups.

Ask your wife what she would want to do more of if work wasn’t an obstacle, and help her envision a dream life outside of long hours. Even with this exercise, you don’t have to retire right away. While the couple could retire right away, opting for more flexible jobs can be the best of both worlds. Everyone’s still working, which will keep the spouse and her parents happy, while a better work-life balance can make the husband feel happier as well.

