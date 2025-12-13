S&P 500
6,830.40
-1.31%
Dow Jones
48,485.20
-0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,191.20
-2.43%
Russell 2000
2,553.28
-1.68%
FTSE 100
9,662.20
-0.63%
Nikkei 225
50,321.40
-1.31%

Personal Finance

This Is The Largest Social Security Check Anyone Can Receive in 2026

Key Points

  • Maximum Social Security benefits in 2026 range from $2,969 at age 62 to $5,251 at age 70.
  • Maximum benefits require earning at least $184,500 (the wage base limit) for 35 years and claiming at 70.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joel South Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This Is The Largest Social Security Check Anyone Can Receive in 2026

© Canva | Volodymyr Melnyk and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

Baby Boomers are currently between the ages of 62 and 80. Many people within this age group are already receiving Social Security while a good number have yet to claim their benefits.  For those who have retired, Social Security benefits are likely an important income source — but they are not a generous enough income source to provide the full amount Boomers will need to live on.

So, just how much can Boomers get from Social Security in 2026? Here’s what you need to know. 

How much is the maximum benefit Social Security benefit available to Boomers?

Since Social Security doesn’t become available until you are at least 62 years old, the maximum benefit for someone who is 61 is $0.  For those who have become eligible for benefits already, the maximum amount that they can receive each month varies based on age. According to the Social Security Administration, here are the maximum benefits amounts for 2026 based on retirement age:

  • If you retire at 62 in 2026, your max benefit is $2,969.
  • If you retire at full retirement age in 2026, your maximum benefit is $4,207.
  • If you retire at 70 in 2026, your maximum benefit is $5,251.

There is a big discrepancy between these amounts. That’s because early filers are hit with penalties, while late filers get delayed retirement credits to increase their payment.  Only those who claim right at full retirement age are entitled to their standard benefit. That’s the amount due based on average earnings during their 35 highest earning years. 

These max benefits show just how big of a difference your claiming age makes. You could receive thousands more each month for putting off Social Security as long as possible. 

Even the maximum benefit isn’t enough to live on

A bar chart infographic titled &#039;Social Security &amp; Baby Boomers: Max Benefits (2026) &amp; The Power of Waiting&#039; from 24/7 Wall St. It shows maximum monthly benefits increase with claiming age: $2,969 at 62 (early filer), $4,207 at Full Retirement Age (FRA), and $5,251 at 70 (delayed claim). The chart emphasizes that waiting until age 70 can yield thousands more per month, but also cautions that even these maximum benefits require high earnings for 35+ years and may not be enough as a sole income source for most.
24/7 Wall St.

Sadly, as these numbers show, even the maximum benefit typically is not going to provide enough income for Social Security to be your sole source of support. That’s especially true when you consider what it takes to earn these maximum benefits. Specifically, in order to be eligible for the biggest possible Social Security payment, you must:

  • Earn at least the maximum taxable wage for 35 full years (or longer)
  • Wait to claim Social Security until 70

The first requirement is necessary because benefits are based on average wages in your 35 highest earning years — but there is a cap on the wages that are subject to Social Security tax and counted in your average wage calculation. It’s called the wage base limit. It’s $184,500 in 2026 and the inflation-adjusted equivalent of that amount in other years. If you earn above this, you don’t pay Social Security tax on the additional income and don’t get credit for the extra wages when benefits are calculated. 

If you’ve been consistently one of the top earners in the country and managed to max out your average wage for all 35 years included in the formula that determines your benefits, you’ll also need to wait to start your first payment until 70 to get the maximum benefit. That’s so you can increase the standard benefit as much as possible. This explains why the max benefit is so much lower for Boomers who claim at 62 (the earliest age allowed) rather than 70 (the age when you stop earning additional benefits for waiting). 

Boomers need to be aware of these average benefit amounts so they can be realistic about what Social Security can do. Any Boomer who earned below the wage base limit is going to see a smaller benefit, and those who claim at a younger age will also get far less money from the Social Security Administration to fund their retirement needs.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Christy Bieber |

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy
Christy Bieber |

Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy

Continue Reading

The Largest Social Security Check Baby Boomers Can Receive in 2025
Christy Bieber |

The Largest Social Security Check Baby Boomers Can Receive in 2025

Baby Boomers are currently between the ages of 61 and 79. Many people within this age group are already receiving…
What Does it Take to Get the New Max Social Security Benefit in 2026?
Christy Bieber |

What Does it Take to Get the New Max Social Security Benefit in 2026?

Social Security checks are growing in 2026, and the biggest possible benefit is going to hit a new milestone. The…
This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2026
Christy Bieber |

This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2026

Social Security checks are one of the most important sources of income for seniors because of the unique advantages that…
Want the Biggest Possible Social Security Benefit? Here’s How to Get It
Christy Bieber |

Want the Biggest Possible Social Security Benefit? Here’s How to Get It

In 2025,  Social Security retirees can get a check worth up to $5,108 every single month. According to the Social…
This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2025
Christy Bieber |

This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2025

Social Security is one of the most important income sources for retirees. Most people qualify for retirement benefits as long…
These Are the Biggest Social Security Changes to Look Out for in 2026
Christy Bieber |

These Are the Biggest Social Security Changes to Look Out for in 2026

Each year, retirees depend on Social Security to help them cover their essential costs in retirement. Social Security is a…
4 Big Social Security Changes Are Coming in 2026. Are You Ready?
Christy Bieber |

4 Big Social Security Changes Are Coming in 2026. Are You Ready?

The new year is approaching fast, and while you may be focused on the busy holiday season, it’s never too…
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Social Security
Maurie Backman |

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Social Security

  Even if you’re nowhere close to retirement, you’ve probably at least heard of Social Security. But how much do…
3 Things to Know About Changes to Social Security’s Full Retirement Age in 2026
Christy Bieber |

3 Things to Know About Changes to Social Security’s Full Retirement Age in 2026

For many retirees, Social Security is a critical income source.  Unfortunately, there is a lot of misunderstanding about exactly how…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 20,269,196
+$17.96
+9.60%
$204.97
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 9,799,192
+$1.02
+4.05%
$26.21
General Electric
GE Vol: 9,381,608
+$11.39
+3.95%
$299.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 28,292,001
+$1.27
+3.64%
$36.14
Ball
BALL Vol: 3,588,833
+$1.70
+3.45%
$50.91

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 95,734,564
-$46.44
11.43%
$359.93
Corning
GLW Vol: 9,693,009
-$7.65
7.97%
$88.32
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 8,507,403
-$9.63
7.17%
$124.76
Amphenol
APH Vol: 13,260,097
-$9.85
7.08%
$129.24
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,795,631
-$26.62
7.03%
$351.98