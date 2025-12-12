S&P 500
What Does it Take to Get the New Max Social Security Benefit in 2026?

Quick Read

  • The maximum Social Security is s $5,251 monthly in 2026, requiring 35 years of earnings at or above the wage base limit.
  • The wage base limit ranged from $118,500 in 2016 to $184,500 in 2026.
  • Claimants must delay benefits until age 70 to receive the maximum payment.
By Christy Bieber Published
What Does it Take to Get the New Max Social Security Benefit in 2026?

Social Security checks are growing in 2026, and the biggest possible benefit is going to hit a new milestone. The largest benefit available to seniors from Social Security is $5,251 in 2026, up from $5,108 in 2025. The jump to $5,251 marks the first time that the maximum Social Security benefit has topped $5,200. With so much money from Social Security, a benefit check of that size could produce $63,012 in annual income — which is more than double the amount produced by the average benefit of $2,071 per month.

Obviously, having over $63,000 in Social Security income could go a long way towards helping you to be a financially secure senior. But how can you actually get a benefit this large? Unfortunately, there are two very difficult things you’d need to accomplish that the majority of seniors simply aren’t going to be able to do.  Here’s what it would take to max out your monthly retirement income in 2026. 

1. Step One: Become a very high earner

If you want to be on track to get the maximum $5,251 monthly Social Security check, then over the last decade, your earnings record since 2016 would need to look something like this. 

  • 2026: $184,500
  • 2025: $176,100
  • 2024: $168,600
  • 2023: $160,200
  • 2022: $147,000
  • 2021: $142,800
  • 2020: $137,700
  • 2019: $132,900
  • 2018: $128,400
  • 2017: $127,200
  • 2016: $118,500

Now, you would not necessarily need to have earned exactly that amount in every one of those years. You could have earned more and still be on track to max out your Social Security. And, you likely could have earned less in a few of those years, depending on how many years your career spans. However, for at least 35 years of your career, you would need to earn these amounts in these years, or the inflation-adjusted equivalent of these amounts in other years. 

The reason for that is simple. These are the maximum amounts of income that you pay Social Security tax on. Each year, there is a maximum income limit set that you are taxed on, and that becomes part of your Social Security earnings history.  It’s called the wage base limit. If you earn the wage base limit for 35 years, you are on track to max out your Social Security check.

The wage base limit exists to make sure Social Security benefits don’t reach absurd levels. Social Security is an earned benefit, with benefits based on average wages in the 35 years your earnings were the highest (after adjusting for wage growth). The government doesn’t want to pay multimillionaires Social Security checks that are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each month, so there’s a cap on the income that is taxed, and that counts in the benefits formula. I

f you earn income equal to or above the cap, you can earn the maximum standard benefit. 

2. Wait a long time to claim Social Security 

Application for social security card
ZoranOrcik / Shutterstock.com

Now, step two is also difficult. Earning the above amounts, or the inflation-adjusted equivalent, for at least 35 years is only part of what you need to do to get a $5,251  Social Security check. Doing that gives you the highest possible standard benefit. But you have to increase that standard benefit as much as possible to get the maximum total benefit.

You increase your Social Security check by waiting to start your benefits until 70, even though you could start at 62.  Each month of waiting beyond the age of 62 increases your standard benefit by allowing you to avoid an early filing penalty (which would apply before your full retirement age), or earn a delayed retirement credit.

So, if you want the maximum $5,251 benefit, you’ll have to get those earnings up to a very high level, then plan to wait to claim Social Security until 70. That’s a challenge many people can’t meet. If you can’t, then you should get an accurate estimate of what your benefit will be and make sure you have plenty of other income to go along with that benefit to continue funding your standard of living.

An annuity can be a great way to add more fixed income to your retirement plans, so it may be worth looking into — especially if your Social Security benefit comes in way lower than the max limit.

