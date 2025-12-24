S&P 500
Personal Finance

Millionaire Kevin O’Leary says this is the ‘worst curse’ you can do when it comes to raising kids

By John Seetoo Published
Millionaire Kevin O’Leary says this is the ‘worst curse’ you can do when it comes to raising kids

Known to most of the world as “Mr. Wonderful,” Kevin O’Leary has built a reputation as an iconic business figure. He has branded himself as one of the most blunt, disciplined, and recognizable people in business. O’Leary got his start and saw early success in software. He then became notorious for being the sharp-tongued investor on Shark Tank. O’Leary turned financial knowledge into entertainment; and hard truths define his philosophy. Love him or hate him, his no-nonsense approach to money, risk, and entrepreneurship has made him a standout business guru.

O’Leary is a calculated strategist obsessed with cash flow, ownership, and accountability. His made his way to millionaire status through aggressive investing, painful lessons, and consistently leaning on numbers over emotion. Viewers love to watch him dissect bad ideas, mentor up and coming founders, or share his views on wealth and capitalism. Mr. Wonderful credits his success to a specific results-oriented mindset.

This post was updated on December 25, 2025 to provide a brief overview of Kevin O’Leary.

No More Checks

Kanawa_Studio / iStock via Getty Images

O’Leary’s mother stopped giving him expense support checks when he graduated college, effectively throwing him out of the nest and forcing him to fend for himself in the world, which he still regards as the best decision made for his life.

O’Leary’s first major lesson came from his mother while he was attending college. She told him that once he graduated, she was cutting off his support payment checks and would be on his own. While the first post-graduate years were a struggle just to make rent, O’Leary managed to survive, thrive, and succeed, but he admits that he would not have honed his entrepreneurial skills if he still had that safety net. He has imparted that same principle towards raising his own children and his grandchildren. O’Leary strongly believes that coddling kids instead of letting them leave the nest cleanly can be the “worst cure” for them, as it stunts their growth potential to think on their own and how to cope in the world with strength and independence.

Experience Trumps Education

While nearing graduation with his classmates and filled with bravado over how they would be conquering the world with their freshly minted sheepskins, a guest lecturer at his college threw ice cold water on their fervor. He declared that only a handful of them would be successful, some would be total failures, and two-thirds of them would wind up getting regular jobs and making a living in another field.  He also stated that experience was more important than education, and the longer they worked at something, the smarter they’d become, vs. what they thought they knew from college.

O’Leary credits this revelation with how he developed his own instincts and gut call decision-making ability, which he claims has been accurate nearly 99% of the time – all thanks to the experience he has developed in starting, building, and selling businesses of all types.

Stepdad’s Broader View

O’Leary’s aspiration as a student was to become a photographer or filmmaker. However, he admits to not knowing anything about those industries at the time, and that he was aware of others in his own circle who were more talented than him. His stepfather, noticing O’Leary’s dilemma, suggested that he go for a Master’s degree in business, which would give him a perspective on how to approach any field. 

This proved invaluable for O’Leary’s first business, which was producing video shorts for hockey teams. The business became so successful that it attracted the attention of a larger production company that offered to buy them out. O’Leary and his partners made a handsome profit, and his path was set.

Shark Tank and the Spirit of Entrepreneurism

gageskidmore / Flickr

Fellow Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban is the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, and probably the most recognized cast member, along with O’Leary.

The appeal of Shark Tank, which is a US spinoff of the UK TV show, Dragon’s Den, is that it celebrates the entrepreneur, who gamely defies the odds and is willing to take on the risk of failure to serve a dream. Fans root for the underdog and cheer their success. O’Leary’s tough talk, down and dirty experience is the jolt of reality that many entrepreneurs require to adjust their game plans to realize those dreams. 

 

 

