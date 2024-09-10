These State Drug Law Changes Are on the Ballot in November webphotographeer / E+ via Getty Images

Legalizing cannabis, both recreationally and for medical use, has widespread approval across the United States. However, due to corruption, strong anti-legalization campaigns, anti-voter laws, rich donors, Drug War propaganda, and misinformation, it remains an uphill battle.

But the battle continues. The horrors of the Drug War are slowly being put behind us as state after state listens to real science and their own citizens, letting them do what they want with their own minds and bodies. So, which states are making the change this election season? If you live in any of these states, we urge you to vote.

The Barrier to Legalization

Unfortunately, right-wing extremists have made it difficult for regular citizens to change their laws, even if a majority of them agree on the same issue. For example, advocates in Nebraska aren’t allowed to know in advance how many signatures are required for a ballot initiative to be approved until it has been submitted. This led their cannabis legalization bill to be struck down before it made it to the ballot, even though most of the citizens supported it. Voters in Idaho also failed to get their measure on the ballot for similar reasons.

#1 Florida

Florida Amendment 3, also known as the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, will legalize marijuana for adults 21 years old or older and also allow people to possess up to three ounces of marijuana at a time or five ounces of concentrate.

Any existing medical cannabis treatment centers would also be allowed to sell recreational cannabis to legal adults. The law will also allow the state legislature to issue licenses for other companies to begin selling recreational cannabis and cannabis products.

Will it succeed?

Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a similar ballot initiative in 2016 to legalize medical marijuana with a vote of 71% to 29%, showing that Florida is not dissimilar to the rest of the country and shows widespread support for legalizing cannabis.

The sponsor for Florida Amendment 3 is Smart and Safe Florida which has received more than $61.28 million in contributions to help support the initiative.

Vote No on 3, Florida Freedom Fund, and Floridians Against Recreational Marijuana have all registered in order to oppose the potential legislation, and have received more than $125,000 in collective contributions. Ron DeSantis, the eccentric right-wing extremist governor of Florida created the Florida Freedom Fund specifically to oppose the legislation.

#2 South Dakota

The cannabis initiative in South Dakota is Measure 29. This legislation would legalize the possession, distribution, and recreational use of cannabis for all people who are at least 21. Citizens would be allowed to possess up to two ounces of cannabis flower, 16 grams of cannabis in concentrate, and 1,600 mg of THC in any other form.

People would also be allowed to own up to six cannabis plants with a limit of 12 plants per household. These plants would be required to be in a private home behind locked doors and invisible to the public.

Will it succeed?

South Dakota voters already approved two similar ballot initiatives in 2020: Constitutional Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26, which legalized recreational marijuana and medical marijuana respectively. However, Judge Christina Klinger ruled both laws unconstitutional, overruling the will of the people.

Despite a better-funded opposition and scare tactics based on pseudo-science, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws looks like it will have the final say in this battle.

#3 North Dakota

In North Dakota, the North Dakota Initiated Measure 5, also known as the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, would legalize recreational marijuana and allow legal adults to possess up to one ounce of cannabis flower, four grams of concentrate, or 300mg of cannabis in other edible forms.

People would also be allowed to grow up to three plants with a limit of six plants total for each household and would allow the state to issue licenses for up to seven cultivation facilities and 18 cannabis retailers.

Will it succeed?

Based on the wide support cannabis legalization has within the state itself and around the country, it is likely the measure will pass. It is supported by the New Economic Frontier and some Republican state representatives. They argue that continuing the criminalization of cannabis is harmful to the state and to the people affected by it.

The opposition is led by Brighter Future Alliance which is relying on traditional Drug War language and tactics.

#4 Arkansas

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expansion Initiative might appear on the November 2024 ballot, as the decision to certify the signatures submitted for the measure need to be verified by the secretary of state.

This proposal would improve existing medical cannabis laws and allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own cannabis plants, allow certification of new patients, and allow the state to accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards, and more.

Will it succeed?

If the required number of signatures has been achieved, then it can head to a state vote. The measure is supported by Arkansans for Patient Access which has received $1.65 million in donations, while it is opposed by Stronger Arkansas which also opposes the current abortion initiative, and has received $375,000 in contributions.