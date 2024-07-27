Avoid All Cannabis Vape Brands Except These 8 Donald Miralle / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

It can be confusing to navigate the fast-growing world of cannabis products, and many brands take advantage of the confusion.

The best cannabis vapes are regulated in some way and come with certification from local groups.

24/7 is your best place for all things related to consumer products and personal finance. To get started on your investment journey, download our free report on two stocks we recommend every investor buy and hold forever.

The legality of THC can be tricky to navigate. In most countries it is criminalized. Some countries like the US, THC is federally illegal but some states have decriminalized the substance, making it legal to use. Other countries such as Canada, Thailand, Uruguay, Mexico, and the Netherlands, THC is legal.

For those who want to try cannabis for the first time, a vape pen is often the recommended starting point since it is gentler on the lungs and easier to dose while not smelling as strong. But which one should you buy?

What is THC? THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol. It is the component in cannabis that causes psychoactive effects. Not all compounds in cannabis causes psychoactive effects, like CBD, which has a calming effect. Other products can be produced from the cannabis plant such as rope, textiles, nets, clothing, food products, insulation, and bioplastics. It even grows faster, better, and more economically than other plants used for textiles. It really is a miracle plant that civilizations have used for thousands of years for hundreds of uses, not just for smoking.

There are many ways to ingest THC such as eating it via edibles (gummies, baked goods, drinks, etc), tinctures, smoking via pipes, joints, blunts, and water pipes, and vaping. If you choose to consume THC through vaping, you can choose between vaporizers, vape pens, or dabbing.

Dabbing uses a “dab rig,” which functions by heating a “nail,” and applying a highly concentrated resign to the surface, which vaporizes it. Vaporizers can use flower or concentrate which heats up the substance and then the consumer inhales the vapors. There are portable versions and tabletop versions. The most convenient way to vape is to use a vape pen. Vape pens consist of a cartridge which houses the cannabis oil or cannabis distillate and a battery which heats up the liquid so the user can inhale the vapors.

There is a high lung disease risk associated with illegal or black-market vape pens. Legal vape pens that are sold in the US have to meet certain FDA requirements. Given than cannabis use in general is relatively new to the mainstream consumer, it helps to understand the best options for consuming it. So, here are the best eight THC vape brands we recommend.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Source: Alexander Farnsworth / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Misinformation abounds about cannabis and its related equipment. Given that vape pens are a recent introduction in general and the legal cannabis market is still young, it is much more regulated than other industries that have had time to carve out and lobby special exceptions for themselves. But less-healthy and bad brands still exist, and for your safety, we want to help you avoid them.

#1 Healthy Rips

Source: cyano66 / iStock via Getty Images

Product : Rogue

: Rogue Price: $139

Healthy Rips offers DHEs (Dry Herb Extraction) devices compact that exclusively feature glass stems and attachments. Their stem designs efficiently cool vapor before inhalation. This reduces the harmful effects that high heat levels cause to lungs, and provides a smooth experience. With DHEs, you can vape THC, or any other dry herb you want.

Healthy Rips

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Healthy Rips asserts that once you try its DHE, you will never go back to combustion consumption again. The heat effectively extracts the beneficial elements below combustion temperatures. By not burning the plants, you receive more benefits and none of the toxins. Healthy Rips is committed to delivering a high-quality product at a price point that is accessible to everyone. Its prices can stay low because it uses in-house designing and manufacturing and chooses to sell directly to customers, instead of distribution shops. Healthy Rips offers two different designs: Rogue and Fury Edge. It also offers several different attachments and stems to give you a customizable experience.

#2 AirVape

Source: webphotographeer / E+ via Getty Images

Product : Legacy Pro

: Legacy Pro Price: $269

The Legacy Pro is a compact vaporizer that is used for oil concentrates and loos-leaf herbs. It only requires 15 seconds to reach your optimal vaping temperature. The removable glass airpath is easy to use and clean, and the heating chamber is plated in gold. It is made from hemp-based textiles, 24k gold plating, glass, black ceramic, and vegan leather to create its modern and sleek aesthetic.

AirVape

Source: © MartinaParaninfi / Moment via Getty Images

AirVape is eco-conscious and incentivizes customers to do the same with a 35% discount towards new product when they send back their old ones. Since 2016, returned vapes get recycled and old batteries get disposed of properly. It uses packaging made from recycled materials, plant-based bubble wrap, and uses eco-friendly finishing materials hemp and vegan leather. AirVape is also partnered with 1 Tree Planted, which plants one tree per every vape purchased. So far, it has planted 500 trees in Uganda, and 1,000 trees in the Amazon Rain Forest.

#3 DaVinci

Source: Ivan Pantic / E+ via Getty Images

Product : Davinci MIQRO-C

: Davinci MIQRO-C Price: $99.99

The Davinci MIQRO-C comes in six colors, features a removable battery, a rapid charging port, and various temperature settings. It is ideal for micro-dose sessions, and is a compact vaporizer. It is compatible with dry herb and concentrates, has a 30-minute run time, and heats in 39 seconds. The sealed zirconia and glass vapor path exclude metals and plastics to give you a safe session.

Founder Courtney Smith was inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci in 2011 to create a vaporizing brand that is committed to relentless innovation. It follows 3 pillars to guide that innovation: Innovation, Control, and Purity.

#4 Arizer

Source: HAZEMMKAMAL / Getty Images

Product : Solo II

: Solo II Price: $135.99

The Solo II is a portable dry herb vape that heats up quickly with a ceramic heating element and features a pure borosilicate glass vapor path which is as easy to clean as it is to use. This creates an incredibly smooth vapor and gives you the most from your flower, or chosen herbs. It has a three-hour battery life, and a “Use While Charging,” feature. You can create a customizes session using the digital temperature controls. Arizer is a company that was founded in 2005 and is known for its high-quality products. Besides pocket-vaporizers, it also offers desktop vaporizers.

#5 Pax

Source: Dmitry_Tishchenko / Getty Images

Product : Pax Plus Vaporizer

: Pax Plus Vaporizer Price: $200

The PAX PLUS is a conduction vaporizer that is highly customizable. It is ideal for dry herbs and wax. The entire chamber stays heated throughout your session, giving you a healthy session without smoke, tar, or carcinogens. Because of the unmatched airflow, you will have a cough-free experience and your lungs will thank you. The PAX PLUS vibrates when it has reached its optimal temperature, which takes out the guesswork. It even has a “stealth mode,” which quickly re-cools the oven, so you can stash it in your pocket in an instant if needed. It also comes in 4 sleek colors: sage, elderberry, periwinkle, and onyx. You can even personalize it for an extra $20.

Pax

Source: Jamie Grill / Tetra images via Getty Images

Pax also offers edibles and vape pens. Its Peacy By PAX program is its platform that supports safe access, sustainability, and social reform. PAX uses pesticide-free farming partners that grow outdoors which helps control mold and other pathogens. Apparently, if your cannabis is grown indoors, it can develop mold. That is news to this writer, but thank you Pax, new fear unlocked.

#6 G Pen

Source: Luke Dray / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Product : G Pen Roam

: G Pen Roam Price: $149.95

The G Pen Roam is a portable vaporizer. It is spill-resistant, features a quartz tank, a self-contained borosilicate glass hydrotube, and heats within seconds. You can use the LED display to tailor your perfect vaporizing experience. It comes with a handy carrying case to take it on the go!

G Pen

Source: Todos los derechos quedan reservados / Moment via Getty Images

G Pen’s parent company is Grenco Science, which founded the Charity Series. The Charity Series is a line of products whose portion of the net proceeds go towards specific charities with each purchase. It also has an Artist Series, to showcase collaborated products with artists and brand ambassadors.

#7 DynaVap

Source: A_Melnyk / iStock via Getty Images

Product : The “B” Starter Pack

: The “B” Starter Pack Price: $59

The “B” can be purchased in the starter pack or on its own. It was designed specifically for newcomers to the DynaVap brand. It features an anti-roll design, is compatible with all other vaporizers that DynaVap sells, and can be used with dry herb or concentrate.

DynaVap

Source: Aleksandr Zubkov / Moment via Getty Images

DynaVap offers dry herb vaporizers that will “last you a lifetime.” DynaVap is unique from other vaporizers because this brand is battery-free. They are metal chambers that need to be used with a heat source like a lighter or torch. It is discreet, reasonably priced, and is portable. Even with the heat source being unincluded, temperature control is still possible because a click in the cap signifies perfect temperature. DynaVap guarantees an enjoyable first-time experience. Don’t have a torch? That’s OK, you can grab one from its website for $2.

#8 Koi

Source: Uriel Sinai / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Product : Delta-8 THC + THC-P Vape Cartridges

: Delta-8 THC + THC-P Vape Cartridges Price: $39.99

The Koi Delta-8 THC + THC-P disposable vape comes in five different strains: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Rainbow Belts (Indica), Guava Crush (Sativa), Sour Tangie (Sativa), and Lemon Cherry Gelato (Hybrid). THC-P is a slightly different cannabinoid compound similar to Delta 9 THC (traditional). THCP produces more potent psychoactive effects than Delta 9.

Koi

Source: Westend61 / Westend61 via Getty Images

Koi is a transparent company that publishes its lab results by batch number, uses USA grown Hemp, and offers 25% off for disadvantaged customers, first responders, medical professionals, and military members. Koi is a family-owned small business based out of Los Angeles and is one of the most trusted brands in the US. Other products include mushrooms, CBD, Kratom, THC-A, and Delta 8.