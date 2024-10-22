The US National Debt Is Surging - but Where Exactly Is That Money Going? Canva | Khosro and Toshe_O from Getty Images Pro

The numbers are so large, it’s hard to wrap your head around them sometimes…

The U.S. national debt now stands at over $35 trillion, equating to approximately $106,000 per person.

The debt continues to rise due to structural factors such as an aging population, increasing healthcare costs, and insufficient tax revenues, contributing to ongoing budget deficits.

And especially concerning to many investors and ordinary Americans, interest on the debt is becoming one of the fastest-growing components of federal spending, further stressing the fiscal outlook.

In the above slides, we’ll walk through the various department spending the most money. For this data set, we’ll be looking at the numbers provided by the U.S. Treasury for August 2024.

Overall, in August, the federal government ran a budget deficit of $380 billion, a stark contrast to the $89 billion surplus in August 2023. However, the jump can be easily explained. This shift was largely due to two key factors: a $330 billion reduction in outlays in 2023 related to the Supreme Court’s decision on student debt cancellation and a timing shift in payments to August 2024. Adjusting for these factors, the deficit was $58 billion higher than the previous year.

As you’ll see in the slide, the outlays totaled $687 billion – so let’s take a look at the specific departments doing the spending.

Executive Office of the President

Joe Biden by Gage Skidmore / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

• August Outlay (in millions): 74

Small Business Administration

AsiaVision / E+ via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 222

General Services Administration

sborisov / iStock via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 234

Department of the Interior

yellowstonenps / Flickr

• August Outlay (in millions): 359

Legislative Branch

Tinatin / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 593

Judicial Branch

Chris Ryan / OJO Images via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 889

Corps of Engineers

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 1,058

National Science Foundation

2011 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 1,058

Environmental Protection Agency

LauriPatterson / iStock via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 1,342

Department of Commerce

Chay_Tee / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 1,434

International Assistance Programs

usarmyafrica / Flickr

• August Outlay (in millions): 1,771

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

2022 NASA / Getty Images News via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 2,155

Department of State

Lukas Gojda / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 3,425

Department of Justice

Pattanaphong Khuankaew / iStock via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 3,661

Independent Agencies

seb_ra / iStock via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 4,419

Department of Energy

Chonlatee42 / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 4,545

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Christopher Freeman / Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 6,134

Department of Homeland Security

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 6,890

Office of Personnel Management

ninjaMonkeyStudio / E+ via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 9,686

Department of Transportation

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 11,242

Department of Labor

standret / iStock via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 11,437

Other Defense Civil Programs

Rajendra Singh hada / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 11,865

Department of Agriculture

DREAM INSPIRATION / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 14,990

Other from the Department of the Treasury

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 15,423

Department of Education

Pla2na / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 38,894

Department of Veterans Affairs

Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 45,267

Department of Defense–Military Programs

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

• August Outlay (in millions): 78,749

Interest on Treasury Debt Securities (Gross)

Alex Wong / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 92,293

Social Security Administration

Canva | TatyanaGl from Getty Images and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

• August Outlay (in millions): 134,485

Department of Health and Human Services

zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

• August Outlay (in millions): 201,788

