If Russia Breaks Up, Say Hello To These New Countries Margarita Perevertailo / Shutterstock.com

Russia is the largest country in the world, even after the breakup of the Soviet Union created 14 other countries out of the territory it previously controlled. With hundreds of different ethnic minorities living in concentrated geographic areas within their borders, though, Russia is still a gigantic colonial empire. If the authority of the central government collapses these are some of the new countries that might emerge.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Just as the Republics of the Soviet Union were the basis for the split up of that country, the current Russian Republics are some of the most likely regions to seek to govern themselves.

Those with the lowest percentage of ethnic Russians might be expected to be most eager to throw off Russian rule.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA

Putin’s Passing

WPA Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are a number of different ways the Russian government could collapse. The most likely is that at some point Vladimir Putin will pass away and there will be a power struggle for his position. Dictators often eliminate their strongest opposition to prevent threats to their rule. As a result, when an authoritarian ruler leaves the scene sometimes there is a succession of competing weaker rulers who eliminate one another until someone comes out on top. During the chaos, regions discontented with Russian rule might seize the opportunity to make their exit.

Military & Economic Disaster

kovalchuk / iStock via Getty Images

Another possibility for Russian collapse would be if they are defeated in the war in Ukraine. A humiliating and undeniable military defeat, along with overwhelming numbers of casualties and economic hardship from sanctions could be enough to create social unrest among the Russian people. Or, more likely, could cause the wealthy ruling oligarchs to conspire to replace the country’s leadership before total collapse. Previous major Russian reforms happened after their defeats in the Crimean War, the Russo-Japanese War, World War I, and the Cold War.

Pandemic

Ridofranz / iStock via Getty Images

Finally, a plausible way the Russian government could collapse would be in the event of an unmanageable healthcare crisis. If another pandemic emerged that was even more disastrous and deadly than COVID-19, the Russian government’s resources might be stretched thin trying to keep order in the major cities. Determined separatist movements in more far-flung parts of the country might be able to detach their countries while Russia was too weak to do anything about it.

Waiting Wolves

rogertrentham / Getty Images

You might think Russia’s enemies would be glad for the country to break up, and to some extent that is true, if it can be managed in an orderly and non-violent way. Japan would be happy to reclaim the southern Kuril Islands that Russia has occupied since the end of World War II. China was forced to cede large territories to Russia in the 19th century. China has recently published regional maps that identify these parts of Russia by their previous Chinese names. Russia’s detached enclave of Kaliningrad, on the Baltic Sea coast between NATO allies Lithuania and Poland, is a security threat to the West that interrupts NATO’s near-complete control of the Baltic.

Reluctant Allies

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

On the other hand, the whole world, including Russia’s enemies, would have reason to be alarmed if the country broke up. Russia has thousands of nuclear weapons that could fall into the wrong hands in the chaos of decolonization. The authorities might even choose to use tactical nuclear weapons against regional domestic enemies to keep strategic areas from leaving the country. This could spread fallout and create a refugee crisis that would impact Russia’s neighbors. If the United States, China, and other powers felt that world peace would be better served with Russia remaining in control of its territory rather than collapsing in chaos, then they might provide Moscow with intelligence or military assistance to suppress rebels.

Russian Geography

Vladimir Baksheev / iStock

Russia’s geography makes it an immensely difficult country to control. It covers 10% of the world’s land surface and includes biomes of arctic tundra, enormous evergreen forests, rolling grassy steppes, deserts, and mountains. Some of the coldest temperatures on Earth have been recorded there. Yet, when the ground is frozen is the best time to move heavy equipment and engage in military operations, because otherwise it thaws into a marshland that will get tanks and trucks stuck in deep mud.

Despite having coasts on the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, and the Baltic, Black, and Caspian Seas, Russia has limited warm-water access to the world’s sea lanes, which makes its trade and naval operations vulnerable to interdiction.

The European part of the country is a huge plain that offers few natural defenses. This has resulted in Russia being invaded numerous times, but its enemies are generally defeated more by the vast size and population of the country than by its military strategy.

Russian Sociology

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Having been invaded numerous times over the centuries, Russia has developed into a centralized, authoritarian society that is highly suspicious of outsiders. The government tightly controls the media to create a narrative for its people that plays upon their fears and makes them loyal to their leaders.

Russians have been conditioned into passivity by centuries of authoritarian leadership. Their harsh climate and the long-term deprivations of war and economic mismanagement have given them a high level of tolerance for conditions that might cause people in other societies to rise up in rebellion and change their government.

Of course, these are very broad generalizations. But it often happens that those who don’t share these characteristics escape Russia and build new lives in Western countries, which deprives Russia of an educated and critically-thinking class of potential opposition leaders. Finally, Russia has always struggled with corruption. All too often, those who resist the regime can be bought off . . . or killed off.

Russian Political Divisions

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Russia has a complicated system of political divisions, with each having a different level of local sovereignty:

21 republics (Russia considers Crimea its 22nd republic but this is not internationally recognized)

9 krais

46 oblasts

2 federal cities

1 autonomous oblast

4 autonomous okrungs

It is also divided into 12 economic regions and 5 military districts.

Russian Fault Lines

Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons

While it might be possible for Russia to split up along any of those political lines, the most likely candidates for full independent nationhood are the republics, which have their own ethnic identity. Each of them also has substantial numbers of Russian people living there who are in some cases the majority. Even when a local ethnicity is in the majority, however, that doesn’t mean they are necessarily discontented and want independence any more than, say, a concentration of Irish people in the U.S. would want their own country. However, if a Russian region were to seek independence, a distinctive ethnic identity would make that more of a possibility and make it easier to form a sustainable independent country with international recognition.

We’re listing next Russia’s 21 internationally-recognized republics in order of those with the least percentage of ethnic Russians to the most. On this basis, those at the beginning of the list might be most likely to aspire to independent nationhood.

1. Ingushetia

alexxx-malev / Flickr

Capital: Magas

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 1,350 square miles

Population: 509,000

Ethnicities: Ingush, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 1%

2. Dagestan

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Makhachkala

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 19,400 square miles

Population: 3,100,000

Ethnicities: Avar, Dargin, Kumyk, Lezgin, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 3.6%

3. Chechnya

lanarus / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Grozny

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 6,700 square miles

Population: 1,500,000

Ethnicities: Chechen, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 2%

4. Tuva

sharply_done / E+ via Getty Images

Capital: Kyzyl

Location: Siberia

Land area: 65,830 square miles

Population: 336,000

Ethnicities: Tuvan, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 20%

5. Kabardino-Balkaria

alexxx-malev / Flickr

Capital: Nalchik

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 4,826 square miles

Population: 890,000

Ethnicities: Kabardian, Balkar, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 22%

6. Chuvashia

alexxx-malev / Flickr

Capital: Cheboksary

Location: Volga region

Land area: 7,100 square miles

Population: 1,260,000

Ethnicities: Chuvash, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 27%

7. North Ossetia-Alania

alexxx-malev / Flickr

Capital: Vladikavkaz

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 3,088 square miles

Population: 687,000

Ethnicities: Ossetian, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 29%

8. Kalymykia

vzmaze / Getty Images

Capital: Elista

Location: Southern Russia

Land area: 29,400

Population: 267,133

Ethnicities: Kalmyk, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 30%

9. Karachay-Cherkessia

hombit / Flickr

Capital: Cherkessk

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 5,444 square miles

Population: 460,000

Ethnicities: Karachay, Circassian, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 33%

10. Bashkortostan

DarthArt / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Ufa

Location: Volga region

Land area: 55, 444 square miles

Population: 4,100,000

Ethnicities: Bashkir, Tatar, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 36%

11 . Tatarstan

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / E+ via Getty Images

Capital: Kazan

Location: Volga region

Land area: 26,255 square miles

Population: 3,800,000

Ethnicities: Tatar, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 39%

12. Mari El

Mordolff / Getty Images

Capital: Yoshkar-Ola

Location: Volga region

Land area: 9,000 square miles

Population: 680,000

Ethnicities: Mari, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 47%

13. Sakha (Yakutia)

Tatiana Gasich / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Yakutsk

Location: Siberia

Land area: 1,198,500 square miles

Population: 960,000

Ethnicities: Yakut, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 47%

14. Mordovia

G0d4ather / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Capital: Saransk

Location: Volga region

Land area: 10,100 square miles

Population: 750,000

Ethnicities: Mordvin, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 54.1%

15. Altai

tgerus / Flickr

Capital: Gorno-Altaysk

Location: Siberia

Land area: 35,800 square miles

Population: 217,000

Ethnicities: Altai, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 57%

16. Udmurtia

alexxx-malev / Flickr

Capital: Izhevsk

Location: Volga regi0n

Land area: 16,300 square miles

Population: 1,500,000

Ethnicities: Udmurt, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 61%

17. Adygea

Vladimir- / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Maykop

Location: North Caucasus

Land area: 2.934 square miles

Population: 450,000

Ethnicities: Adyghe, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 64%

18. Komi

xndr / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Capital: Syktyvkar

Syktyvkar Location: European Russia

European Russia Land area: 160,600 square miles

160,600 square miles Population: 850,000

850,000 Ethnicities: Komi, Russian

Komi, Russian Ethnic Russian Percentage: 65%

19. Buryatia

zhaubasar / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Ulan-Ude

Location: Siberia

Land area: 135,638 square miles

Population: 985,000

Ethnicities: Buryat, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 67%

20. Khakassia

Anna_Anikina / iStock via Getty Images

Capital: Abakan

Location: Siberia

Land area: 23,900 square miles

Population: 535,000

Ethnicities: Khakas, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 81%

21. Karelia

sergeigussev / Flickr

Capital: Petrozavodsk

Location: European Russia

Land area: 66,600 square miles

Population: 533,000

Ethnicities: Karelian, Russian

Ethnic Russian Percentage: 82%

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.