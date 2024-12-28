Presidential Palaces: The Opulent "White Houses" of Other Countries Efired / Shutterstock.com

The White House is globally recognizable as the official residence of the president of the United States, but how many of “White Houses” of other countries would you recognize? If you drove past the homes of the German Chancellor or the British Prime Minister, would you even notice? We’ve pulled together photos and facts on the official residences of some of the most powerful leaders in the world. Which would you like to live in?

Key Points Some of the homes of world leaders are ancient palaces; others are surprisingly modern.

Many of the residences have been extensively modernized with added security features and underground bunkers.

Kiev.Victor / Shutterstock.com

Location: Paris

Built: 1722

Meaning of Name: Named for the Elysian Fields, the paradise of Greek myths.

Residence of: President of France

Interesting Facts: Noted for its lavishly opulent rooms

India: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Stockbym / Shutterstock.com

Location: New Delhi

Built: 1931

Meaning of Name: Means “President’s House”

Residence of: President of India

Interesting Facts: Served as the British Viceroy’s residence under colonial rule.

Brazil: Palácio de Alvorada

Fabricio Rezende / Shutterstock.com

Location: Brasília

Built: 1958

Meaning of Name: “Palace of the Dawn”

Residence of: President of Brazil

Interesting Facts: Designed by famous architect Oscar Niemeyer.

South Korea: Blue House

TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com

Location: Seoul

Built: 1948

Meaning of Name: A reference to the blue tile roof of the building

Residence of: President of South Korea

Interesting Facts: The Blue House is built in traditional Korean-style architecture and was the official residence of Korean leaders for about 600 years until 2022 when president Yoon Suk Yeol decided to move to the Ministry of National Defense building. The president is currently facing impeachment due to a failed attempt to impose martial law. It’s possible his successor will return the Blue House to its status as the presidential residence.

Spain: Palace of Moncloa

Draceane / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Madrid

Built: 17th century

Meaning of Name: Named for former owners, the Counts of Monclova

Residence of: President of Spain

Interesting Facts: This former farm has a complex of government buildings. It became the official residence of the President in 1977. It includes gardens and a bunker for security.

United Kingdom: 10 Downing Street

mvera / Shutterstock.com

Location: London

Built: 1682

Meaning of Name: Named for the builder, George Downing

Residence of: Prime Minister of the U.K.

Interesting Facts: A Georgian-style building, 10-Downing Street was designed by the famous architect Christopher Wren. The black front door is well-known from photos but many people outside the UK would not recognize the building as a whole.

Canada: 24 Sussex Drive

WorldStock / Shutterstock.com

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Built: 1866-68

Meaning of Name: Named for its address.

Residence of: Prime Minister of Canada

Interesting Facts: Since 1951 it has been the Prime Minister’s residence. It has been renovated several times but is currently considered to be in need of significant restoration work. Along with a home named Harrington Lake, it is one of two official residences available to the Prime Minister.

Russia: The Grand Kremlin Palace

Shchipkova Elena / Shutterstock.com

Location: Moscow

Built: 1837-49

Meaning of Name: The Russian word “kremel” means “citidel” or “fortress.”

Residence of: President of Russia

Interesting Facts: Putin has several private homes and does not live full-time in the Palace, although it is considered the official presidential residence. The Grand Kremlin Palace is where official business is conducted and state functions like greeting foreign dignitaries.

Italy: Chigi Palace

poludziber / Shutterstock.com

Location: Rome

Built: 1562-1580

Meaning of Name: Named for the Chigi family, who were wealthy bankers.

Residence of: Prime Minister of Italy

Interesting Facts: It has been the official residence of the prime minister since 1961.

Japan: Naikaku Sōri Daijin Kantei

Government of Japan / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Tokyo

Built: 1999-2002

Meaning of Name: “Prime Minister’s Office”

Residence of: Prime Minister of Japan

Interesting Facts: This Modern style building is the Prime Minister’s working residence where official business is conducted.

Australia: The Lodge

Hawkeye7 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Canberra

Built: 1927

Meaning of Name: A traditional Australian term for a home.

Residence of: Prime Minister of Australia

Interesting Facts: The home was built in the Georgian Revival style. Kirribilli House in Sydney is a second official residence used as well.

Morocco: Royal Palace

TinasDreamworld / Shutterstock.com

Location: Rabat

Built: 1864

Meaning of Name: The Royal Palace is known in Arabic as Dar al-Makhzen (House of the Makhzen – a reference to Moroccan royalty) or El Mechouar Essaid ( ‘Place of Happiness ‘)

Residence of: King of Morocco

Interesting Facts: The palace compound reflects French and Moroccan influences.

Ukraine: Mariinskyi Palace

Haidamac / Shutterstock.com

Location: Kyiv

Built: 1744-52

Meaning of Name: Rebuilt and renamed in 1870 for the wife of Russian Emperor Alexander II, Maria Alexandrovna.

Residence of: President of Ukraine

Interesting Facts: The architectural style of the building is Elizabethan Baroque. Formerly used by the Russian royal family when Ukraine was part of Russia, the palace today is where the Ukrainian president conducts official business.

New Zealand: Premier House

Ballofstring / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Wellington

Built: 1843

Meaning of Name: Refers to the Prime Minister.

Residence of: Prime Minister of New Zealand

Interesting Facts: Premier House is a restored and modernized home that was once the mayor’s residence. It has been the Prime Minister’s official residence since the 1990s.

