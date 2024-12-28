Presidential Palaces: The Opulent "White Houses" of Other Countries

Politics

The White House is globally recognizable as the official residence of the president of the United States, but how many of “White Houses” of other countries would you recognize? If you drove past the homes of the German Chancellor or the British Prime Minister, would you even notice? We’ve pulled together photos and facts on the official residences of some of the most powerful leaders in the world. Which would you like to live in?

France: Élysée Palace

View of entrance gate of the Elysee Palace from the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore. Elysee Palace - official residence of President of French Republic since 1848.
Kiev.Victor / Shutterstock.com
  • Location: Paris
  • Built: 1722
  • Meaning of Name: Named for the Elysian Fields, the paradise of Greek myths.
  • Residence of: President of France
  • Interesting Facts: Noted for its lavishly opulent rooms 

India: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan, India&#039;s President House in New Delhi India
Stockbym / Shutterstock.com
  • Location: New Delhi
  • Built: 1931
  • Meaning of Name: Means “President’s House”
  • Residence of: President of India
  • Interesting Facts: Served as the British Viceroy’s residence under colonial rule. 

Brazil: Palácio de Alvorada 

Alvorada Palace. Official residence of the President of Brazil
Fabricio Rezende / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Brasília
  • Built: 1958
  • Meaning of Name: “Palace of the Dawn”
  • Residence of: President of Brazil
  • Interesting Facts: Designed by famous architect Oscar Niemeyer.

South Korea: Blue House

Blue House presidential office garden. The Blue House is the executive office and official residence of the President of the Republic of Korea
TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Seoul
  • Built: 1948
  • Meaning of Name: A reference to the blue tile roof of the building
  • Residence of:  President of South Korea 
  • Interesting Facts: The Blue House is built in traditional Korean-style architecture and was the official residence of Korean leaders for about 600 years until 2022 when president Yoon Suk Yeol decided to move to the Ministry of National Defense building. The president is currently facing impeachment due to a failed attempt to impose martial law. It’s possible his successor will return the Blue House to its status as the presidential residence. 

Spain: Palace of Moncloa

Palace of Moncloa
Draceane / Wikimedia Commons

  • Location: Madrid
  • Built: 17th century
  • Meaning of Name: Named for former owners, the Counts of Monclova
  • Residence of: President of Spain
  • Interesting Facts: This former farm has a complex of government buildings. It became the official residence of the President in 1977. It includes gardens and a bunker for security. 

United Kingdom: 10 Downing Street

Back garden of number 10 Downing Street, where two of the projectiles launched by the IRA in 1991 fell. London, United Kingdom.
mvera / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: London
  • Built: 1682
  • Meaning of Name: Named for the builder, George Downing
  • Residence of: Prime Minister of the U.K. 
  • Interesting Facts: A Georgian-style building, 10-Downing Street was designed by the famous architect Christopher Wren. The black front door is well-known from photos but many people outside the UK would not recognize the building as a whole. 

Canada: 24 Sussex Drive

24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Canada, sits on a forest covered hill overlooking the Ottawa River in scenic Ottawa, Canada.
WorldStock / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Built: 1866-68
  • Meaning of Name: Named for its address. 
  • Residence of: Prime Minister of Canada
  • Interesting Facts: Since 1951 it has been the Prime Minister’s residence. It has been renovated several times but is currently considered to be in need of significant restoration work. Along with a home named Harrington Lake, it is one of two official residences available to the Prime Minister. 

Russia: The Grand Kremlin Palace

Moscow Kremlin, Grand Kremlin Palace, Moscow
Shchipkova Elena / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Moscow
  • Built: 1837-49
  • Meaning of Name: The Russian word “kremel” means “citidel” or “fortress.”
  • Residence of: President of Russia
  • Interesting Facts: Putin has several private homes and does not live full-time in the Palace, although it is considered the official presidential residence. The Grand Kremlin Palace is where official business is conducted and state functions like greeting foreign dignitaries. 

Italy: Chigi Palace

Night view with heavy snowfall on square with Palazzo Chigi (Chigi Palace) home of the Italian Prime Minister located in Rome, Italy.
poludziber / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Rome
  • Built: 1562-1580
  • Meaning of Name: Named for the Chigi family, who were wealthy bankers.
  • Residence of: Prime Minister of Italy
  • Interesting Facts: It has been the official residence of the prime minister since 1961. 

Japan: Naikaku Sōri Daijin Kantei

Government of Japan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Location: Tokyo
  • Built: 1999-2002
  • Meaning of Name: “Prime Minister’s Office”
  • Residence of: Prime Minister of Japan
  • Interesting Facts: This Modern style building is the Prime Minister’s working residence where official business is conducted. 

Australia: The Lodge

Hawkeye7 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Location: Canberra
  • Built: 1927
  • Meaning of Name: A traditional Australian term for a home. 
  • Residence of: Prime Minister of Australia
  • Interesting Facts: The home was built in the Georgian Revival style. Kirribilli House in Sydney is a second official residence used as well.

Morocco: Royal Palace

Entrance gate of the Royal Palace in Rabat, Rabat-SalÃ©-Zemmour-Zaer, Morocco, Maghreb, Africa
TinasDreamworld / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Rabat
  • Built: 1864
  • Meaning of Name: The Royal Palace is known in Arabic as Dar al-Makhzen (House of the Makhzen – a reference to Moroccan royalty) or El Mechouar Essaid (‘Place of Happiness‘)
  • Residence of: King of Morocco
  • Interesting Facts: The palace compound reflects French and Moroccan influences.

Ukraine: Mariinskyi Palace

Haidamac / Shutterstock.com

  • Location: Kyiv
  • Built: 1744-52
  • Meaning of Name: Rebuilt and renamed in 1870 for the wife of Russian Emperor Alexander II, Maria Alexandrovna. 
  • Residence of: President of Ukraine
  • Interesting Facts: The architectural style of the building is Elizabethan Baroque. Formerly used by the Russian royal family when Ukraine was part of Russia, the palace today is where the Ukrainian president conducts official business. 

New Zealand: Premier House

Ballofstring / Wikimedia Commons

 

  • Location: Wellington
  • Built: 1843
  • Meaning of Name: Refers to the Prime Minister.
  • Residence of: Prime Minister of New Zealand
  • Interesting Facts: Premier House is a restored and modernized home that was once the mayor’s residence. It has been the Prime Minister’s official residence since the 1990s. 

 

