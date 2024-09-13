Politics

The Biggest Renovations in the White House's History

The White House, Official Residence and Workplace of the President of the United States, Located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., USA
Zack Frank / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

Since its original construction in 1800, the building has undergone several renovations and expansions to accommodate the country’s evolving needs. From surviving the War of 1812 to modern-day security and technological upgrades, each change has had to upgrade the balance between preserving its historical significance and adapting to the demands of the modern world.

Let’s look at how the White House has transformed over the years.

Original Construction of the White House

gageskidmore / Flickr
The White House is very similar externally today as it was during its construction.

Originally, the White House was designed by the architect James Hoban. Construction began in 1792 under the supervision of George Washington, though he never lived to see its completion. It was built from sandstone and featured a neoclassical design.

The Burning of the White House

John F. Kennedy | File:American Association of University Women members with President John F. Kennedy as he signs the Equal Pay Act into law.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
The White House’s Oval Office is similar today as it was in the past. But this office did not exist before the burning of the White House.

During the War of 1812, the British set fire to the White House. The fire destroyed much of the interior and weakened the building as a whole. Therefore, the building had to be largely rebuilt. The restoration took about three years, and the exterior remained largely the same. However, the interiors were redesigned.

The Truman Renovation

Wikipedia / Public Domain
Truman funded a serious renovation of the White House.

By the late 1940s, the White House had deteriorated structurally, becoming unsafe. Truman authorized a complete overhaul, which involved getting the entire interior while leaving the outer walls intact.

A steel frame was installed to support the structure, and the interior was rebuilt to modern standards.

West Wing Construction

Teddy Roosevelt | President Theodore Roosevelt addressing meeting
Photos.com / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images
Teddy Roosevelt oversaw the creation of the West Wing.

The West Wing was added during Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency in 1902 to move the president’s offices out of the residence. This significant addition changed how the White House functioned, adding a dedicated workspace for the president and the staff.

East Wing Construction

Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson, circa 1966
Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
The East Wing was not constructed until much later.

In  1942, the East Wing was built as an additional office space. It included a bomb shelter during World War II, marking one of the first efforts to enhance the White House’s security in the face of modern warfare.

Underground Facilities

George W. Bush | President Bush Holds Press Conference At White House
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The underground facilities are one of the newest additions to the White House.

During the Cold War, the White House expanded with underground capabilities. The installation of a bomb shelter and the creation of the Presidential Emergency Operations Center upgraded the White House for modern times.
