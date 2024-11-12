Single Americans are Moving to These Counties in Droves MixMedia / E+ via Getty Images

Tens of millions of Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and single adults accounted for a considerable share of those moves.

While unmarried Americans aged 15 and up relocated to virtually every corner of the country, the single population appear to have some clear preferences on where to live.

Every year in the United States, millions of Americans pack up and move to a new home — and a large portion of these moves are motivated by simple economics. These groups include first time home buyers moving out of their apartments, families relocating to more affordable neighborhoods, and workers moving to take, or find, a new job. However, for a smaller — but still significant — share of movers in the U.S., the decision to move is not one guided by the household budget or employment opportunities, but rather, by their romantic relationships.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than one in every 10 Americans who moved in 2022 did so because of a change in marital status or for a relationship with a partner. Even when a given move is not directly related to these factors, single adults are among the most geographically mobile demographic groups in the United States, and where they choose to relocate has a meaningful impact on the composition of communities across the country.

Five-year estimates from the Census’ American Community Survey Show that of the nearly 41 million people who moved within the U.S. in 2022, over 22.7 million were in the 15 and older age group and had either never been married, or were divorced, separated, or widowed.

While some number of singles moved to virtually every corner of the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out as magnets for unmarried or separated Americans in the 15 and older age group.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents single Americans are flocking to. Counties, as well as independent cities, are ranked on the number of people aged 15 and up who have either never been married, or are divorced, separated, or widowed who moved there in 2022 from a different county, a different state, or from abroad. To focus on places single Americans are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.

Every county or county equivalent on this list reported an influx of at least 40,000 single Americans in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 150,000 separated or unmarried Americans who were at least 15 years old that year.

The 40 counties on this list span 18 states and Washington D.C. Collectively, these counties drew in nearly 2.6 million unmarried or separated Americans 15 or older in 2022. Nine of these counties are in California, six are in Texas, and five are in Florida. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)

While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a large city. Each of these counties are part of a major metropolitan area — including the greater Dallas, Miami, and New York metro areas, each of which are home to three counties on this list. Many of these same places are already home to large unmarried adult populations. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nearly 23 million Americans aged 15 and up who were either separated or unmarried moved to a new home in 2022. Members of this demographic group are spread across the country, and those with the means and the desire to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 40 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 40,000 single Americans in 2022.

40. Multnomah County, Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 40,185 (5.9% of current 15 and older population)

40,185 (5.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 42.0% married; 40.7% never married; 13.6% divorced or separated; 3.7% widowed

42.0% married; 40.7% never married; 13.6% divorced or separated; 3.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 398,474 (58.0% of 15 and older population)

398,474 (58.0% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 38.4 years old

38.4 years old Location: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area

39. Davidson County, Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 40,600 (6.9% of current 15 and older population)

40,600 (6.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 40.7% married; 41.5% never married; 13.2% divorced or separated; 4.7% widowed

40.7% married; 41.5% never married; 13.2% divorced or separated; 4.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 348,250 (59.3% of 15 and older population)

348,250 (59.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.2 years old

35.2 years old Location: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area

38. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 41,193 (4.4% of current 15 and older population)

41,193 (4.4% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 55.7% married; 31.7% never married; 8.7% divorced or separated; 3.8% widowed

55.7% married; 31.7% never married; 8.7% divorced or separated; 3.8% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 410,377 (44.3% of 15 and older population)

410,377 (44.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 39.0 years old

39.0 years old Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

37. Denton County, Texas

New single residents: 41,696 (5.7% of current 15 and older population)

41,696 (5.7% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 55.6% married; 29.8% never married; 11.1% divorced or separated; 3.5% widowed

55.6% married; 29.8% never married; 11.1% divorced or separated; 3.5% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 326,662 (44.4% of 15 and older population)

326,662 (44.4% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 36.9 years old

36.9 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

36. Palm Beach County, Florida

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 44,011 (3.5% of current 15 and older population)

44,011 (3.5% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 46.9% married; 31.0% never married; 14.4% divorced or separated; 7.7% widowed

46.9% married; 31.0% never married; 14.4% divorced or separated; 7.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 671,065 (53.1% of 15 and older population)

671,065 (53.1% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 45.6 years old

45.6 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

35. Queens County, New York

Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

New single residents: 44,683 (2.3% of current 15 and older population)

44,683 (2.3% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 46.0% married; 38.2% never married; 10.1% divorced or separated; 5.7% widowed

46.0% married; 38.2% never married; 10.1% divorced or separated; 5.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,061,804 (54.0% of 15 and older population)

1,061,804 (54.0% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 40.2 years old

40.2 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

34. Sacramento County, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 44,882 (3.5% of current 15 and older population)

44,882 (3.5% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 45.8% married; 36.1% never married; 13.1% divorced or separated; 5.0% widowed

45.8% married; 36.1% never married; 13.1% divorced or separated; 5.0% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 691,360 (54.2% of 15 and older population)

691,360 (54.2% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.2 years old

37.2 years old Location: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA metro area

33. Wake County, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 44,955 (4.9% of current 15 and older population)

44,955 (4.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 51.3% married; 33.7% never married; 11.1% divorced or separated; 3.9% widowed

51.3% married; 33.7% never married; 11.1% divorced or separated; 3.9% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 445,561 (48.7% of 15 and older population)

445,561 (48.7% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.4 years old

37.4 years old Location: Raleigh, NC metro area

32. San Francisco County, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 45,523 (6.0% of current 15 and older population)

45,523 (6.0% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 40.3% married; 45.7% never married; 9.3% divorced or separated; 4.7% widowed

40.3% married; 45.7% never married; 9.3% divorced or separated; 4.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 449,733 (59.7% of 15 and older population)

449,733 (59.7% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 39.5 years old

39.5 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

31. Washington D.C.

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

New single residents: 46,408 (8.3% of current 15 and older population)

46,408 (8.3% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 31.3% married; 55.2% never married; 10.0% divorced or separated; 3.5% widowed

31.3% married; 55.2% never married; 10.0% divorced or separated; 3.5% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 386,101 (68.7% of 15 and older population)

386,101 (68.7% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.1 years old

35.1 years old Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

30. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 46,560 (5.2% of current 15 and older population)

46,560 (5.2% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 44.5% married; 39.4% never married; 12.2% divorced or separated; 3.9% widowed

44.5% married; 39.4% never married; 12.2% divorced or separated; 3.9% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 500,627 (55.5% of 15 and older population)

500,627 (55.5% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.8 years old

35.8 years old Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area

29. Franklin County, Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 47,346 (4.5% of current 15 and older population)

47,346 (4.5% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 42.7% married; 39.8% never married; 13.0% divorced or separated; 4.5% widowed

42.7% married; 39.8% never married; 13.0% divorced or separated; 4.5% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 607,530 (57.3% of 15 and older population)

607,530 (57.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.0 years old

35.0 years old Location: Columbus, OH metro area

28. Broward County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 49,083 (3.1% of current 15 and older population)

49,083 (3.1% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 44.4% married; 34.3% never married; 15.5% divorced or separated; 5.8% widowed

44.4% married; 34.3% never married; 15.5% divorced or separated; 5.8% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 893,097 (55.6% of 15 and older population)

893,097 (55.6% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 41.3 years old

41.3 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

27. Hennepin County, Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 52,627 (5.1% of current 15 and older population)

52,627 (5.1% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 47.2% married; 37.9% never married; 10.9% divorced or separated; 4.0% widowed

47.2% married; 37.9% never married; 10.9% divorced or separated; 4.0% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 549,551 (52.8% of 15 and older population)

549,551 (52.8% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area

26. San Bernardino County, California

MudaCom / Shutterstock.com

New single residents: 54,613 (3.2% of current 15 and older population)

54,613 (3.2% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 46.1% married; 38.3% never married; 11.2% divorced or separated; 4.4% widowed

46.1% married; 38.3% never married; 11.2% divorced or separated; 4.4% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 924,416 (53.9% of 15 and older population)

924,416 (53.9% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 34.3 years old

34.3 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

25. Miami-Dade County, Florida

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 55,533 (2.5% of current 15 and older population)

55,533 (2.5% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 42.9% married; 36.0% never married; 15.4% divorced or separated; 5.7% widowed

42.9% married; 36.0% never married; 15.4% divorced or separated; 5.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,280,221 (57.1% of 15 and older population)

1,280,221 (57.1% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 40.9 years old

40.9 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

24. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 55,845 (4.0% of current 15 and older population)

55,845 (4.0% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 48.8% married; 37.4% never married; 9.2% divorced or separated; 4.5% widowed

48.8% married; 37.4% never married; 9.2% divorced or separated; 4.5% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 709,493 (51.2% of 15 and older population)

709,493 (51.2% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 38.7 years old

38.7 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

23. Clark County, Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 56,223 (3.1% of current 15 and older population)

56,223 (3.1% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 44.2% married; 35.6% never married; 15.2% divorced or separated; 5.1% widowed

44.2% married; 35.6% never married; 15.2% divorced or separated; 5.1% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,027,259 (55.8% of 15 and older population)

1,027,259 (55.8% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 38.2 years old

38.2 years old Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area

22. Denver County, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 56,619 (9.5% of current 15 and older population)

56,619 (9.5% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 39.7% married; 43.9% never married; 13.1% divorced or separated; 3.4% widowed

39.7% married; 43.9% never married; 13.1% divorced or separated; 3.4% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 360,982 (60.3% of 15 and older population)

360,982 (60.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.2 years old

35.2 years old Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area

21. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 57,375 (3.6% of current 15 and older population)

57,375 (3.6% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 52.1% married; 35.2% never married; 8.4% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed

52.1% married; 35.2% never married; 8.4% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 757,807 (47.9% of 15 and older population)

757,807 (47.9% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 38.0 years old

38.0 years old Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area

20. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 57,937 (4.8% of current 15 and older population)

57,937 (4.8% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 45.1% married; 35.7% never married; 14.1% divorced or separated; 5.2% widowed

45.1% married; 35.7% never married; 14.1% divorced or separated; 5.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 660,384 (54.9% of 15 and older population)

660,384 (54.9% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 38.0 years old

38.0 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

19. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

New single residents: 58,471 (3.0% of current 15 and older population)

58,471 (3.0% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 48.8% married; 35.3% never married; 11.2% divorced or separated; 4.8% widowed

48.8% married; 35.3% never married; 11.2% divorced or separated; 4.8% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 992,940 (51.2% of 15 and older population)

992,940 (51.2% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 36.7 years old

36.7 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

18. Tarrant County, Texas

New single residents: 59,255 (3.6% of current 15 and older population)

59,255 (3.6% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 48.7% married; 34.1% never married; 12.5% divorced or separated; 4.7% widowed

48.7% married; 34.1% never married; 12.5% divorced or separated; 4.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 855,151 (51.3% of 15 and older population)

855,151 (51.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.3 years old

35.3 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

17. Bexar County, Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

New single residents: 60,085 (3.8% of current 15 and older population)

60,085 (3.8% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 44.2% married; 36.9% never married; 14.0% divorced or separated; 4.9% widowed

44.2% married; 36.9% never married; 14.0% divorced or separated; 4.9% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 890,540 (55.8% of 15 and older population)

890,540 (55.8% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 34.6 years old

34.6 years old Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area

16. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 61,144 (4.7% of current 15 and older population)

61,144 (4.7% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 31.7% married; 50.7% never married; 12.1% divorced or separated; 5.6% widowed

31.7% married; 50.7% never married; 12.1% divorced or separated; 5.6% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 890,984 (68.3% of 15 and older population)

890,984 (68.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.2 years old

35.2 years old Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro area

15. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 61,505 (9.1% of current 15 and older population)

61,505 (9.1% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 32.7% married; 53.1% never married; 10.1% divorced or separated; 4.0% widowed

32.7% married; 53.1% never married; 10.1% divorced or separated; 4.0% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 456,027 (67.3% of 15 and older population)

456,027 (67.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 33.8 years old

33.8 years old Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

14. Fulton County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 65,115 (7.4% of current 15 and older population)

65,115 (7.4% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 39.0% married; 44.6% never married; 12.2% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed

39.0% married; 44.6% never married; 12.2% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 535,066 (61.0% of 15 and older population)

535,066 (61.0% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 36.4 years old

36.4 years old Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area

13. Travis County, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

New single residents: 65,377 (6.1% of current 15 and older population)

65,377 (6.1% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 46.1% married; 39.3% never married; 11.4% divorced or separated; 3.2% widowed

46.1% married; 39.3% never married; 11.4% divorced or separated; 3.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 574,223 (53.9% of 15 and older population)

574,223 (53.9% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 35.4 years old

35.4 years old Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area

12. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 67,134 (4.9% of current 15 and older population)

67,134 (4.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 49.9% married; 36.7% never married; 8.8% divorced or separated; 4.6% widowed

49.9% married; 36.7% never married; 8.8% divorced or separated; 4.6% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 682,997 (50.1% of 15 and older population)

682,997 (50.1% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

11. Orange County, Florida

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 67,373 (5.7% of current 15 and older population)

67,373 (5.7% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 43.8% married; 39.2% never married; 13.0% divorced or separated; 4.0% widowed

43.8% married; 39.2% never married; 13.0% divorced or separated; 4.0% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 659,143 (56.2% of 15 and older population)

659,143 (56.2% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 36.2 years old

36.2 years old Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area

10. Kings County, New York

New single residents: 70,837 (3.3% of current 15 and older population)

70,837 (3.3% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 40.3% married; 44.4% never married; 10.1% divorced or separated; 5.2% widowed

40.3% married; 44.4% never married; 10.1% divorced or separated; 5.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,294,897 (59.7% of 15 and older population)

1,294,897 (59.7% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 36.3 years old

36.3 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

9. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 74,794 (2.9% of current 15 and older population)

74,794 (2.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 49.8% married; 35.1% never married; 10.5% divorced or separated; 4.6% widowed

49.8% married; 35.1% never married; 10.5% divorced or separated; 4.6% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,314,950 (50.2% of 15 and older population)

1,314,950 (50.2% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

8. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 79,923 (3.9% of current 15 and older population)

79,923 (3.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 44.8% married; 38.8% never married; 12.3% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed

44.8% married; 38.8% never married; 12.3% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,132,393 (55.2% of 15 and older population)

1,132,393 (55.2% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 34.2 years old

34.2 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

7. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 87,135 (3.2% of current 15 and older population)

87,135 (3.2% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 47.9% married; 36.3% never married; 11.3% divorced or separated; 4.5% widowed

47.9% married; 36.3% never married; 11.3% divorced or separated; 4.5% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,410,541 (52.1% of 15 and older population)

1,410,541 (52.1% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.1 years old

37.1 years old Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area

6. King County, Washington

New single residents: 87,926 (4.7% of current 15 and older population)

87,926 (4.7% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 49.5% married; 36.0% never married; 10.8% divorced or separated; 3.7% widowed

49.5% married; 36.0% never married; 10.8% divorced or separated; 3.7% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 950,794 (50.5% of 15 and older population)

950,794 (50.5% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area

5. New York County, New York

New single residents: 104,710 (7.2% of current 15 and older population)

104,710 (7.2% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 34.5% married; 49.7% never married; 11.1% divorced or separated; 4.6% widowed

34.5% married; 49.7% never married; 11.1% divorced or separated; 4.6% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 946,275 (65.5% of 15 and older population)

946,275 (65.5% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 38.8 years old

38.8 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

4. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 108,234 (2.9% of current 15 and older population)

108,234 (2.9% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 46.5% married; 37.4% never married; 11.9% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed

46.5% married; 37.4% never married; 11.9% divorced or separated; 4.2% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,976,299 (53.5% of 15 and older population)

1,976,299 (53.5% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 34.5 years old

34.5 years old Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area

3. Maricopa County, Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 108,594 (3.0% of current 15 and older population)

108,594 (3.0% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 47.7% married; 34.6% never married; 12.9% divorced or separated; 4.8% widowed

47.7% married; 34.6% never married; 12.9% divorced or separated; 4.8% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 1,878,671 (52.3% of 15 and older population)

1,878,671 (52.3% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area

2. Cook County, Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

New single residents: 108,670 (2.5% of current 15 and older population)

108,670 (2.5% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 42.2% married; 41.9% never married; 10.5% divorced or separated; 5.4% widowed

42.2% married; 41.9% never married; 10.5% divorced or separated; 5.4% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 2,486,078 (57.8% of 15 and older population)

2,486,078 (57.8% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.9 years old

37.9 years old Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area

1. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

New single residents: 167,491 (2.0% of current 15 and older population)

167,491 (2.0% of current 15 and older population) Current 15 and older county pop. by marriage history: 42.5% married; 42.5% never married; 10.3% divorced or separated; 4.8% widowed

42.5% married; 42.5% never married; 10.3% divorced or separated; 4.8% widowed Total number of unmarried or separated residents in county: 4,723,703 (57.5% of 15 and older population)

4,723,703 (57.5% of 15 and older population) Age of typical county resident: 37.7 years old

37.7 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

