Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Have the Better Q1 Report? Chris Lange

Both Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) are scheduled to announce their most recent quarterly reports on Thursday morning. The question is, which discount retailer will have a better report?

Consensus estimates are calling for Dollar General to have $1.70 in earnings per share (EPS) and $7.4 billion in revenue. The first quarter of last year reportedly had $1.48 in EPS and $6.62 billion in revenue.

Overall, Dollar General has outperformed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average, with its stock up about 16% year to date. In the past 52 weeks, the stock is up closer to 48%.

Here’s what a few analysts had to say ahead of the report:

Credit Suisse has a Hold rating.

UBS has a Buy rating with a $200 price target.

Deutsche Bank has a Hold rating and a $187 price target.

Raymond James rates it a Strong Buy with a $205 price target.

Telsey Advisory Group rates it as Outperform with a $200 target.

Oppenheimer has a Buy rating and a $205 target price.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating with a $202 price target.

As for Dollar Tree, analysts are expecting it to post $0.91 in EPS and $6.11 billion in revenue. The retailer said it had $1.14 in EPS and $5.78 billion in revenue in the same period of last year.

Excluding Wednesday’s move, Dollar Tree has underperformed the broad markets, with its stock down over 9% year to date. In the past 52 weeks, the stock is down over 13%.

A few analysts have weighed in on the stock:

Deutsche Bank has a Buy rating and a $97 price target.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating with an $89 price target.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating with a $95 target.

Citigroup’s Buy rating comes with a $103 price target.

Telsey Advisory Group has an Underperform rating.

Dollar General stock traded at $180.82 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $118.20 to $185.01. The consensus price target is $177.52.

Dollar Tree stock was up over 2% to $87.50. The 52-week range is $60.20 to $119.71, and the consensus analyst target is $89.09.