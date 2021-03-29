How Bed Bath & Beyond Is Going All In on Its Digital Business

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is jumping full on into the digital and e-commerce trend with its new executive hires. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved the importance of a digital model for many retailers, and this trend only seems to be picking up from here.

The specially retailer recently named Jill Pavlovich as Senior Vice President, Digital Commerce, and Jake Griffith as Vice President, Product Management, effective April 4, 2021. These executives are being added to the team to strengthen Bed Bath & Beyond’s digital leadership as it continues to drive rapid growth in its $3 billion digital business.

Pavlovich and Griffith will report to Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond’s executive vice president and chief digital officer.

In terms of their roles, Pavlovich will be responsible for delivering ongoing improvements to the digital shopping experience, a key feature of the company’s omni-always growth strategy. She will lead digital merchandising and operations to elevate the customer experience.

Griffith will be responsible for developing new digital capabilities for the company, overseeing the stages of the product lifecycle to create a seamless experience across the customer’s digital journey from discovery to post-purchase. In addition, he will help improve the speed and execution of key growth initiatives to create innovative and highly engaging end-to-end digital experiences.

Note that Pavlovich is joining after more than 15 years in omnichannel merchandising. She was most recently general manager and head of Exclusive Brands and Merchandising at Wayfair. She also had prior leadership experience at Perry Ellis, Dana-co, Natori, Warnaco and Calvin Klein.

Griffith has more than 15 years of working with Walmart as the general manager for Sports & Fitness. Prior to his time at Walmart, Griffith worked at Amazon where he held numerous roles overseeing business strategy for various portfolios during his tenure.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up about 2.5% on Monday, at $29.98 in a 52-week range of $3.43 to $53.90. The consensus price target is $27.96.