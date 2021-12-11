This Is The Starbucks Capital Of America

Starbucks, the huge coffee store chain, has been in the news lately. Workers at one of its Buffalo, NY locations agreed to join a union. Starbucks resisted the effort. Presumably, management does not want to bargain with people who only make $15 an hour. Workers even commented that their pay was low when contrasted to the CEO’s, who made $15 million last year. The union may now try to unionize hundreds of U.S. locations, of which there are about 15,000.

Starbucks is one of the great American success stories of the last several decades. The first store was opened in 1971 in Seattle. Howard Schultz was the CEO from 1986 to 2000 and then again from 2008 to 2017. He is generally credited with most of the company’s growth.

What state has the most Starbucks in total and the most per capita? To answer that question, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx, a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com. (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita Starbucks population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest.

It turns out that the Starbucks capital of America is, not surprisingly, the company’s home state of Washington, with 9.7 units per 100,000 people. It’s followed by Colorado with 8.8, Nevada and Oregon with 8.2 each, and California with 7.4. So it looks as if Starbucks has something of a focus on the West and Northwest.

Among the geographic trends may be evident at we considered all 50 states. The No. 50 and 49 spots are claimed by Mississippi and Alabama, which have only 1.2 and 1.8 Starbucks restaurants per 100,000 people, respectively. Both are in the Deep South and both rank much higher in their number of other fast food outlets, like McDonald’s.

