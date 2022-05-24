This Is the Starbucks Capital of America

Starbuck has been in the news a great deal lately. Its board, dissatisfied with CEO Kevin Johnson’s track record, pushed him out. His replacement was famed Starbucks leader and billionaire Howard D. Schultz. He will be paid just $1, but he does not need the money.

The new Schultz plan includes keeping the unions out of Starbucks. The battle is severe enough that the Guardian reports the company has fired 20 union leaders. The news comes as Starbucks workers have filed petitions for union elections at more than 250 U.S. stores, spanning 35 states.

Most Americans are unaware of the battle. For them, Starbucks is a coffee store on almost every corner. It began as a U.S. success story and now has thousands of stores overseas.

What state has the most Starbucks in total and the most per capita? To answer that question, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx, a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s 10 most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com. We then ranked the states by their per capita Starbucks population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest. Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.



It turns out that the Starbucks capital of America is, not surprisingly, the company’s home state of Washington, with 9.7 units per 100,000 people. It is followed by Colorado with 8.8, Nevada and Oregon with 8.2 each and California with 7.4. So it looks as if Starbucks has something of a focus on the West and Northwest.

Interestingly Alaska, which ranks at or near the bottom of our lists of fast-food capitals generally, claims the number seven spot with 6.6 Starbucks restaurants per 100,000 people. Alaskans may like fast food less than other Americans, but they seem to like their coffee quite a bit.

The number 50 and 49 spots are claimed by Mississippi and Alabama, which have only 1.2 and 1.8 Starbucks restaurants per 100,000 people, respectively. Both are in the Deep South, and both rank much higher in their number of other fast-food outlets.



