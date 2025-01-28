Walmart Hit by Rock-Bottom Customer Satisfaction Jason Kempin / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The American Customer Satisfaction Index is the gold standard for measuring customer satisfaction across dozens of categories, from athletic shoes to internet service to soft drinks to airlines. Its latest release is the ACSI Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2025.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) scored poorly in a recent customer satisfaction study.

Low scores have not kept it from being the largest retailer in America.

The Retail and Consumer Shipping Study covers several categories, including general merchandise retailers, specialty retailers, and online retailers. The survey was conducted from January through December 2024. Company scores ranged from 0 to 100.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) did poorly across several categories. It finished last in the “hypermarket” category, which includes big-box retailers, which combine department stores and grocery stores. Its score was 73. Category leader Target had a score of 80. Respondents to questions about this category were asked about such factors as mobile app, convenience of store location, staff quality, store layout, and the variety of merchandise.

Walmart finished second to last in the supermarket category, tied with Save-A-Lot with a score of 75. Giant Eagle has the lowest score at 74. The category leaders were Publix and Trader Joe’s, which each had a score of 84.

Among online multimarket retailers, Walmart tied for last place with China’s Temu. Each had a score of 75. The category leader was Amazon.com with a score of 83.

The low scores have not kept Walmart from being the largest retailer in America. The company tops the Fortune 500, meaning its revenue is higher than any other company in the United States, with annual sales in the most recently reported period of $648 billion.

