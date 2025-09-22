JCPenney Has Not Gone Out of Business

Retail
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 22, 2025 | Updated 7:18 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
The great retailers of the late 19th and 20th centuries have disappeared. This applies particularly to Kmart and Sears. The former, originally known as Kresge’s, was founded in 1899. Sears, which was America’s largest retailer in the 1980s, was founded in 1892. The final giant from this period was JCPenney, which dates back to 1902. At its peak in 1973, it had 2,053 stores.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Unlike some other retailers, this was not the end of its road. The COVID-19 pandemic nearly killed the retailer, and it emerged from bankruptcy after closing 846 stores. As it got smaller, it laid off tens of thousands of employees. However, today, it still has 648 stores, mostly in the eastern half of the United States.
Catalyst Brands now owns JCPenney. It is also the owner of once-troubled Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, and Nautica. Its shareholders include some of the largest mall owners, such as Brookfield.
It is hard to say why JCPenney has survived. Probably in part due to brand recognition. Being a large tenant in some of the country’s largest malls also helps. That likely gives it a chance against giant Walmart, which has over 46,000 stores in the United States. Those are almost all in standalone locations where the stores themselves are the primary draw.
JCPenney may continue to survive because it is still a “something for everyone” store that offers deep discounts. Tariffs will put this business model to the test.
In May, Walmart stated that tariffs would impact its business. CEO Doug McMillon briefly argued publicly with President Trump about whether consumers would ultimately bear the cost of these tariffs. What is important is that JCPenney faces either margin compression or a threat to its deep discount reputation.
JCPenney has survived decades of challenges. It is about to face one again.
Retail Stock Rally: How Far Can Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Macy’s Go?
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/jeepersmedia/14348692032/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">JCPenney</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/jeepersmedia/" target="_blank" style="100%">Mike Mozart</a>
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Companies disappear with great regularity. Within five years of starting up, about 50% of American companies go out of business.…
Like other retailers whose businesses have weakened significantly in recent years, 2022 will make or break JCPenney.
Sears is not entirely dead yet. As of January 2024, the company still had a dozen stores in the United…
Filene’s Basement and parent company Syms declared bankruptcy recently. The situation is so grim that Syms will shutter all 46…
Two mall owners had discussions with Forever 21 prior to the retailer's Chapter 11 filing over the weekend. The discussions…
Once industry leaders, Sears and JCPenney barely exist at all now. Other major retailers may be following them to the…
Though it was once the largest retailer in the world, today only 12 Sears stores remain due to poor management…
Another retailer is falling apart and might not survive. Petland Discounts may not be around in a few weeks or…
Sephora has been the exclusive cosmetics provider for J.C. Penney since 2009, but the relationship has recently soured.