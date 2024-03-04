These Are the Only 12 Sears Stores Left in America jeepersmedia / Flickr

How does a company that gets its start as a mail-order watch business survive depressions and wars and become one of America’s largest mall-based department store operators, headquartered in the world’s tallest building, only to be outmaneuvered by competitors such as Walmart and Amazon, become unprofitable, sell off its most profitable brands, and declare bankruptcy?

Some blame overdiversification at the company’s height. Providing insurance and credit cards and services such as car repair distracted from the core retail business. Furthermore, consumer tastes changed, resulting in the decline of mall-based retailing. It was perhaps the beginning of the end when competitor Kmart acquired Sears, and management failed to get the merged company off the ground. Any hopes of being revived in bankruptcy suffered a big blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, which took down many retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney, J.Crew, Lord & Taylor, and Neiman Marcus. (These 29 iconic brands completely collapsed and we forgot.)

However, Sears is not entirely gone yet. The Sears website was still active on last look. And as of January 2024, the company still had a dozen stores in the United States, as well as one in Puerto Rico. Note that Sears stores in Mexico are not operated by the company but by a conglomerate owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Here is where to find the remaining U.S. Sears stores.

Braintree

Sears Location: South Shore Plaza, 250 Granite St.

South Shore Plaza, 250 Granite St. City: Braintree, Massachusetts

Burbank

Sears Location: Media City Center, 111 E. Magnolia Blvd.

Media City Center, 111 E. Magnolia Blvd. City: Burbank, California

Concord

Sears Location: Sunvalley Mall, 1001 Sunvalley Blvd.

Sunvalley Mall, 1001 Sunvalley Blvd. City: Concord, California

El Paso

Sears Location: Cielo Vista, 8401 Gateway Blvd. West

Cielo Vista, 8401 Gateway Blvd. West City: El Paso, Texas

Jersey City

Sears Location: Newport Centre Mall, 50 Mall Drive West

Newport Centre Mall, 50 Mall Drive West City: Jersey City, New Jersey

Miami

Sears Location: Coral Gables, 3655 SW 22nd St.

Coral Gables, 3655 SW 22nd St. City: Miami, Florida

Orlando

Sears Location: Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail City: Orlando, Florida

Palm Beach Gardens

Sears Location: The Gardens, 3101 PGA Blvd.

The Gardens, 3101 PGA Blvd. City: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Stockton

Sears Location: Weberstown Mall, 5110 Pacific Ave.

Weberstown Mall, 5110 Pacific Ave. City: Stockton, California

Tukwila

Sears Location: 301 Southcenter Mall

301 Southcenter Mall City: Tukwila, Washington

Union Gap

Sears Location: Valley Mall, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd.

Valley Mall, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. City: Union Gap, Washington

Whittier

Sears Location: 15600 Whittwood Lane

15600 Whittwood Lane City: Whittier, California

