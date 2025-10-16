S&P 500
6,672.00
-0.13%
Dow Jones
46,239.00
-0.16%
Nasdaq 100
24,814.00
+0.05%
Russell 2000
2,496.63
-1.06%
FTSE 100
9,430.20
+0.09%
Nikkei 225
48,238.00
+0.28%
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Home > Retail > US Economy Is Booming as Amazon Hires 250,000 Workers

Retail

US Economy Is Booming as Amazon Hires 250,000 Workers

US Economy Is Booming as Amazon Hires 250,000 Workers
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the second-largest employer in the United States, just behind Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT). Since they are also the two largest retailers in the nation, their fortunes provide a good look into the American economy. Amazon is hiring 250,000 workers for the holidays.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) says it will hire 250,000 workers for the holidays.

  • That level of hiring is a sign of what the retailer believes about the state of the U.S. economy and the effects of tariffs.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The decision says several things. First, the company believes the economy is very strong. It usually employs about a million people in the U.S., who support about $400 billion in Amazon’s annual U.S. sales. Thus, the retailer must believe holiday sales will surge.

Holiday sales are another reason to see the Amazon holiday employment as a good indication of U.S. economic activity. Most retailers make 20% to 30% of their sales in November and December.

Since Amazon does not have many stores, these employees will end up at the warehouses that allow the company to get its nearly infinite inventory into its delivery mechanisms. The increased employment is a sign that the company is expanding its logistics operations. At Walmart, these people might be located in one of its 4,600 stores. The Amazon ramp-up is different from those at brick-and-mortar retailers.

The other sign the new employees bring is that tariffs will not badly damage Amazon’s sales. In fact, it appears that they will be just fine despite tariffs. It is too early to say whether the company will pass most of the costs of those tariffs on to customers or will eat the tariffs, which could squeeze its margins. Some economists worried tariffs would mute the holidays. Amazon shows that is not the case.

There has been concern for several years that Amazon’s retail sales would decline as its AWS business grows. The cloud and artificial intelligence were supposed to be the future of the company. Holiday hiring shows that this is not the case yet.

Amazon Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Only 25 Shopping Days Left Until Christmas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 30, 2019

Only 25 Shopping Days Left Until Christmas

With Thanksgiving a day behind , and Black Friday is today, the holidays have already become a source of anxiety…
Only 32 Shopping Days Left Until Christmas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 23, 2019

Only 32 Shopping Days Left Until Christmas

Discounts on retailer merchandise have already begun, a week from Black Friday. Walmart is offering discounts on Apple’s iPhone and…
Only 35 Shopping Days Until Christmas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 20, 2019

Only 35 Shopping Days Until Christmas

With only 35 shopping days until Christmas, many shoppers and some retailers appear to be in very good shape.
Amazon to Hire as Many People as There Are in Green Bay, WI
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 14, 2020

Amazon to Hire as Many People as There Are in Green Bay, WI

Amazon.com plans to add an extraordinary number of workers in the United States and Canada. The hiring binge is more…
Only 40 Shopping Days Until Christmas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 15, 2019

Only 40 Shopping Days Until Christmas

With 40 shopping days until Christmas, large retailers have added hundreds of thousands of temporary workers and industry experts have…
Only 38 Shopping Days Until Christmas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 17, 2019

Only 38 Shopping Days Until Christmas

Some retailers posted results that show they may not make it much beyond the holidays before their financial situations collapse,…
247alex | Oct 1, 2013

Retailers Hiring the Most Employees for the Holidays

courtesy of Wal-Mart Stores Inc.As the holiday season approaches, retailers are preparing for the busiest shopping time of the year…
Retailers Hiring the Most Employees for the Holidays
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 14, 2015

Retailers Hiring the Most Employees for the Holidays

 Retailers are poised to add around 755,000 temporary workers this holiday season, in line with last year’s job additions, according…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 20, 2015

Amazon Creates 100,000 Jobs

While most of the large brick-and-mortar companies have said they will add tens of thousands of jobs for the holiday…

Top Gaining Stocks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 3,202,969
+$26.49
+19.08%
$165.32
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,927,392
+$7.98
+6.63%
$128.42
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 23,393,807
+$11.15
+5.81%
$203.09
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,776,345
+$11.43
+5.21%
$230.81
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,457,802
+$4.23
+4.51%
$97.81

Top Losing Stocks

F5
FFIV Vol: 1,237,065
-$36.80
11.13%
$293.95
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 37,563,182
-$2.59
10.33%
$22.45
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 12,614,174
-$8.54
8.21%
$95.51
Marsh & McLennan
MMC Vol: 3,927,652
-$13.30
6.52%
$190.55
Brown & Brown
BRO Vol: 1,614,823
-$4.93
5.25%
$89.04