Amazon's Stellar Earnings Beat Just Isn't Enough to Move the Needle

Chris Lange
October 29, 2020 4:13 pm

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) released third-quarter financial results after markets closed Thursday. The e-commerce empire said that it had $12.37 in earnings per share (EPS) and $96.1 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates that called for $7.41 in EPS and $92.7 billion in revenue. In the same period of last year, Amazon reported $4.23 in EPS and $69.98 billion in revenue.

This year alone, Amazon has created over 400,000 new jobs and is in the process of bringing even more employees into regular, full-time positions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenues increased 29.0% to $11.6 billion, up from $9.00 billion in the same period of last year, with operating income of $3.54 billion.

In its other segments Amazon reported:

  • North American net sales increased 39.2% to $59.37 billion, with an operating income of $2.25 billion.
  • International sales increased 37.2% to $25.17 billion, with operating income of $407 million.

As for guidance, the company expects to see net sales in the range of $112.0 billion to $121.0 billion, with operating income in the range of $1.0 billion to $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter. The consensus estimates call for $9.18 in EPS on $112.32 billion in revenue for the quarter.

On the books, cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.97 billion at the end of the quarter, versus $37.84 billion at the end of the same period last year. Operating cash flow increased 56% to $55.3 billion for the trailing twelve months versus $35.3 billion in the same period last year. At the same time, free cash flow increased to $29.5 billion, compared with $23.5 billion.

Shares of Amazon closed Thursday at $3,211.01, in a 52-week range of $1,626.03 to $3,552.25. The consensus price target is $3,755.30. Following the announcement, the stock was down about 1% at $3,170.00 in the after-hours session.
