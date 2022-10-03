US Postal Workers Steal $1.3 Million

Between poor service and losses, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has had enough bad press. Four postal workers allegedly stole $1.3 million. Another five people appear to be facing charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Manhattan said those charged stole credit cards from the mail and used them to charge items at retail stores, “including high-end retailers.” Some of the goods were resold on LuxurySnob.



Founded in 2013, LuxurySnob has a group of workers who oversee a process to ensure items are authentic. The USPS workers probably got a good price.



It is hard for the USPS to monitor its worker’s behavior. The USPS has over 516,000 career employees and over 136,000 non-career workers. The Southern District brought a case against a USPS worker in August. These charges had to do with COVID-19 benefit fraud.

The USPS does have a way to report potential crimes, which include mail fraud, identity theft, mail theft, child exploitation cybercrime, suspicious mail, email scams and trouble with USPS workers. Presumably, the list is based on crimes that U.S. Postal Inspection Service already has seen.



The new charges further support why people are better off using email and services like Dropbox to exchange information. Are there cybercriminals? Yes, but they need to be more skilled than people who steal credit cards.



Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Another topic that needs to be addressed is why credit card companies send their cards via the mail at all. People who order cards should be told to come to the post office to pick them up. The USPS has a huge 31,247 locations, most of which should not exist.