Starbucks Health Code Violations

Put “Starbucks health code violations” into the Google search box. The list of locations that comes back is surprising. It includes some severe violations by location. Granted, some are old. However, some are also from 2022 and 2023.

According to America University’s Eagle, “Starbucks failed to be compliant with multiple regulations that have direct implications on consumers’ health.” This appeared on December 7, 2022.

According to an Akron Beacon Journal story posted this past December, Starbucks had several violations at one location throughout the year, some of which were considered “critical.” “Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils,” the report read. (These companies have the best reputations.)

According to Syracuse.com, Sonic and Starbucks both had several violations. The article was from March 17 of this year.



According to the Ashville Citizen-Times, Starbucks had several violations. The most recent of them was on March 16: “Employee stated utensils used to make beverages with milk were only cleaned once a day at closing.” These are supposed to be cleaned several times a day.



According to the Woodbridge, Va., Patch, in an article published earlier this month, at one location, “Employees and conditional employees are not aware of the reporting procedures concerning information about their health as they relate to the symptoms caused by illness, infection, or other source that is associated with an acute gastrointestinal illness or a lesion.”



Similar complaints came up in other cities. Some were not deemed as serious, which is important.

Large companies call these isolated incidents. Starbucks has almost 16,000 stores in the United States, so, to an extent, this is true. However, it is not isolated for customers who live in the areas where the violations were found.