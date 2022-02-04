19 of the Biggest American Labor Strikes in 2021

There have been few times in recent history when the working man and woman in the U.S. had the leverage in the workplace that existed in 2021. People quit their jobs at a record rate and employers of all kinds found themselves scrambling to fill empty positions. In November of last year, the New York Times reported that there were nearly 50% more job openings than there had been pre-COVID – and workers who were still on the job were inspired to strike demanding more flexible schedules and better pay and benefits.

In October, the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations reported that workers at some 178 companies had gone on strike since the beginning of the year. Worker activism peaked in October itself, earning the month the nickname of “Striketober.” By the end of the year, an estimated 100,000 American workers had walked out in labor actions.

Many who organized to seek better working conditions were the so-called essential workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic. Others were in the food, industrial, or entertainment industries. University professors went on strike, too.

At companies where one might expect more labor activity – like Kellogg’s, John Deere, and Nabisco – workers struck over wages, pensions, shift lengths, and overtime rules.

Emboldened workers at Starbucks and Amazon clamored for union representation, with mixed results. Out of the three Starbucks in Buffalo seeking a union voice, one succeeded, becoming the first company-owned Starbucks where workers organized. Meanwhile, 6,100 workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, are going to vote a second time in a year to unionize.

24/7 Wall Street has compiled a list of some of the more notable strikes in 2021, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and on reports from various media sources.

Workers may continue to hold strong negotiating power going forward. America is still experiencing the "great resignation" that began in 2021. People are more willing to quit their jobs when there are a lot of job openings, which are at or near historical highs. And they may be more willing to seek union representation when they do return to the workplace.