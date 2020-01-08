As Donald Trump begins his fourth year as president of the United States, his relationship with Congress, particularly the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, has plunged to new depths.

The House impeached Trump in December, the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached by that branch of Congress. Now, the Senate waits to receive the articles of impeachment from the House so it can hold the trial that will determine whether the president is removed. The impeachment is only one event in what has been a chaotic presidency from the start — here are 50 other notable events since Trump was elected president.

Trump’s relationship with Congress, which rapidly deteriorated after Democrats won control of the House in the midterm elections in 2018, is extraordinarily combative, but not unheard of. Many presidents have faced opposition, sometimes even fierce, from elected congressmen and congresswomen for varying reasons, from party loyalty to personal differences.

24/7 Tempo reviewed the presidents with the best and worst relationships with Congress, based on scores in the “relations with congress” category of C-SPAN’s 2017 10-part presidential historians survey. Historians and other professional observers of the chief executive’s office rated former presidents in 10 categories of leadership on a 100 point scale.

William Henry Harrison is not included because he was in office for just 32 days. Donald Trump does not appear on the list, because only presidents who have left office were evaluated by the historians survey. Here is our list of how historians rank the overall performance of every president.

