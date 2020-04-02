Best Jobs in America Samuel Stebbins

A recent Gallup poll found that 55% of American workers were fully satisfied with their job, the largest percentage since at least 1993. Aside from the work itself, the leading factors that affect job satisfaction include job security, stress level, compensation, and work environment — and some occupations are far more conducive to a satisfied workforce than others.

In its 2019 Jobs Rated Report, job database site CareerCast used a weighted index of over two dozen measures to rank occupations from best to worst. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report to identify the best jobs in America. We also independently reviewed 2018 data on annual salary, projected 10-year employment growth, and the number of people employed from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics Program.

The best jobs in America often require years of education and experience. Most require at least a bachelor’s degree and several require a master’s or doctoral degree. However, not all high-paying jobs that are projected to grow in demand in the coming years require years of postsecondary education. Here is a look at the h highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.

Another common characteristic the jobs on this list share is the absence of physical danger on the worksite. Physically demanding jobs, particularly those in which workers are regularly exposed to potential hazards, tend to have lower employee satisfaction rates. While doctors, nurses, and other health care workers currently work in dangerous conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health care occupations on this list tend to work in environments that put them less at risk.The jobs on this list tend to be in relatively safe environments such as offices and laboratories. Here is a look at the 25 most dangerous jobs in America.

