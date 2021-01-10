America's 25 Fastest Growing Jobs

The makeup of the U.S. labor force is constantly changing. As recently as 30 years ago, occupations such as application software developers and solar panel installers were in their infancy. Now, those occupations employ thousands of Americans and are among the fastest growing professions in the country.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections program, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s 25 fastest growing jobs. Occupations are ranked on the percentage change in employment from 2018 to 2028. Only occupations at the finest level of detail in the Standard Occupational Classification System were considered. Supplemental data on total employment, educational attainment, and typical education required by occupation are also from the BLS EP. Data on median annual wage in 2019 is from the BLS Occupational Employment Statistics program.

The jobs on this list span sectors, from academia and IT to the service industry and equipment installation and repair. However, the largest share of jobs on this list is by far in the health care sector.

The U.S. population is aging, and older Americans typically require more frequent preventative medical care. As the baby boom generation continues to age into retirement, more Americans will require treatment for diseases and conditions that tend to become more common in older age, including arthritis, stroke, and cancer. These are 20 common cancer symptoms to catch early.

With only a few exceptions, the fastest growing jobs in America are high paying and typically require some level of advanced education. Just over half of these jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree, and in several, the median annual wage exceeds $80,000 a year — including three where most in the profession earn a six figure salary. For context, the U.S. median annual wage is $39,810 across all occupations. Here are the 25 highest paying jobs in America.

