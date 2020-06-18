Scariest Movies Now Available for Streaming Charles Stockdale, John Harrington

Watching a horror film in a packed movie theater can be a fun, communal activity. Watching a scary movie at home in the dark can offer a totally different experience — one that can be much more frightening.

Thanks to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, movie fans can access thousands of horror titles from home. This is even more beneficial as coronavirus concerns continue to limit social activity outside the home.

To assist readers in finding a suitably frightening flick, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the scariest movies that are available to stream from home, according to streaming data site JustWatch. The movies are ranked based on user and critic ratings on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes.

Many of the scariest movies are decades old. These films shocked audiences when they first came out, showing audiences terrifying sights they’d never seen before or, in some cases, utilizing new filmmaking techniques to evoke unprecedented levels of dread. These movies continue to frighten — both those watching them for the first time and many who have watched them before — thanks to the high level of craftsmanship used to make them.

But the horror genre is far from dead. Like an unstoppable masked killer, many newer movies continue to terrorize today’s audiences — just like the classics did before. Chillers from all eras can be found on our list. Those who are solely interested in new releases can find the best movies available to stream that you’ve never seen here.

Click here to see the best horror movies now available for streaming.

To determine the scariest movies available to stream, 24/7 Tempo created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating. To be considered, each film needed to be categorized as “horror” by IMDb, have at least 5,000 user ratings on IMDb, and at least 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating. Editorial discretion was used to remove titles that were deemed insufficiently frightening.

Each film was available for streaming on at least one platform as of June 15, 2020, based on data from website JustWatch.