Best Movies You Can Stream in Under 90 Minutes Charles Stockdale, John Harrington

Choosing which movie to watch on any given night can be a daunting task. With so many films across so many platforms the options seem nearly endless. And when the amount of time one has to watch a movie is limited, the selection process becomes even more difficult.

Movie fans don’t always have time for a three hour epic. To aid movie fans looking for something to watch in a crunch, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the best movies you can watch in under 90 minutes that are available on streaming platforms right now. The ranking of these movies is based on user and critic ratings on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. Streaming availability has been determined using data from JustWatch.

Movies of certain genres are more likely to be shorter than others. Documentaries, animated films, and horror flicks can more often be expected to wrap up around 90 minutes or less, and examples of each are included on this list. Westerns are among the longest films. Here are the best classic Westerns available to stream from home.

And while many critically acclaimed, award-winning movies tend to clock in at over two hours, there are many examples of prestigious films that get to their final destination a little more quickly. Among the best movies that are less than 90 minutes long are works by highly respected directors, including Charles Burnett, Stanley Kubrick, and Fritz Lang.

Click here to see the best movies you can stream in under 90 minutes.

To determine the best movies you can stream in under 90 minutes, 24/7 Tempo created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating. To be considered, each film needed to have at least 5,000 user ratings on IMDb, and at least 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews, and have a runtime of 90 minutes or less, according to IMDb.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating. Editorial discretion was then applied to include films that we felt deserved inclusion based on other metrics such as cult status or reputation.

Each film was available for streaming on at least one platform as of June 29, 2020, based on data from website JustWatch.