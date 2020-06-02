Best Rom-Coms to Stream This Week Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

One of the most comforting movie genres is the romantic comedy. With humor, warmth, and sometimes a little cheesiness, rom-coms often provide the perfect entertainment for those looking to unwind.

Fortunately, movie fans can now access some of the greatest rom-coms without leaving the house. Companies such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon have assembled massive libraries of content available for streaming. Across these platforms, viewers can watch many of their favorite flicks, ranging from romance classics to more modern blockbusters.

To help viewers find the best of the genre available, 24/7 Tempo has identified the best rom-coms to stream this week based on user and critic ratings on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes.

The term “romantic comedy” can cover a variety of different types of film. Viewers can stream everything from the Audrey Hepburn classic “Roman Holiday” to the Oscar-winning “La La Land,” depending on one’s preference. And for binge-watchers looking to balance out these rom-coms with something more action packed, these are the best action movies to stream this week.

Click here to see the best rom-coms to stream this week.

To determine the best rom-coms that are now available for streaming, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the movies classified as both “romance” and “comedy” by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) that are available for streaming — based on data from website JustWatch. We then created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and IMDb average user rating. Movies were required to have at least 4,000 user votes on IMDb and have been originally released no earlier than 1950 to encourage cultural relevance.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating. Editorial discretion was then applied to include or omit titles that we felt did not match the classification of a romantic comedy movie or that deserved inclusion based on other metrics such as cult status or reputation.