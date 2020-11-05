Places in Every State Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Right Now

The United States is approaching another grim milestone in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the current rate of spread, well more than 10 million U.S. residents will have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 before the end of November. This comes as the coronavirus has reached its fastest rate of spread since the start of the pandemic — over the week ending Nov. 1, the country added more than 500,000 new cases.

While cases are rising in most parts of the country, the extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from county to county.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Nov. 1 and compared it to the previous week to determine the county in each state where the virus is spreading the fastest, adjusted for the population. Every state but Hawaii has at least one county or county equivalent in which cases have been reported at a growing rate. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days.

While all counties on the list are those where the virus is spreading the fastest in their respective states, the virus is spreading much faster in some of them compared to others. Nationwide, the average daily new cases increased by about 6 per 100,000 in the week ending Nov. 1 compared to the previous week, from an average of 16.3 per 100,000 to 22.3 per 100,000.

Fourteen states reported an increase of over 50 average daily new cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending Nov. 1 as compared to the week ending Oct. 25. Meanwhile, in 10 states, the county with the fastest spread reported a week-over-week increase of 10 or fewer new daily cases, on average. These are the states where the virus is spreading the fastest.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, some of the worst hotspots are tied to residential facilities such as prisons and assisted living facilities. For instance, Bon Homme County, North Dakota, which reported by far the largest increase in daily new cases of any county in the country, is home to Mike Durfee State Prison. The prison has reported a record spike in cases in the past few weeks.

