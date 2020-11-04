States Where the Virus Spread Is Slowing (and Where It’s Still Getting Worse)

As the nation turns its full attention to the results of the presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic — long one of the election’s central issues — continues to worsen across the country. On Halloween, the number of new daily reported cases of the deadly virus exceeded 90,000 for the first time, well more than three times the figures reported when the virus was initially declared a national emergency in March.

This new surge comes just two months after new daily reported cases had fallen as low as 22,000. New cases are surging in the vast majority of states, and public health experts anticipate even higher infection rates during the winter months.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. calculated each state’s average of new daily COVID-19 cases for the week ending Nov. 1 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the states where the spread of the coronavirus is declining the fastest, where it is relatively unchanged, and where it is still increasing. The results show that new cases of the virus are increasing week-over-week in 48 states, and they are increasing at a dramatic rate in many.

While the virus’s surge is taking place across the country, the states reporting both the largest increases in new cases as well as the highest rate of cases per 100,000 are in the Midwest and West.

The most severe COVID-19-spikes in the country have occurred in the Dakotas. Nationwide, the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents rose by 4.1, from 18.6 per 100,000 to 22.8 per 100,000. South Dakota had reported an increase of 33.2 new cases per 100,000 residents compared to the previous week, and North Dakota reported an increase of 45.2 cases per 100,000, by far the worst in the country. In the week ending Nov. 1, North Dakota reported an average of 132 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Neither North or South Dakota has issued a stay-at-home order like most states did in the early days of the pandemic to help contain the virus’s spread. Here is a look at standing COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants — or lack there of — in each state.

Click here to see the states where the virus spread is slowing, and where it’s still getting worse.