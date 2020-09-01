State by State Guide to Traveling During the Pandemic

With cases once again appearing to be slowing nationwide and with relatively cheap gas prices, Americans might be tempted to go on the road and travel. But while some states may have eased traveling restrictions, nearly half the state have some measures in place for visitors and returning residents that restrict travel within or to the state.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors, travel advisories, and guidelines from public health and tourism departments to find and list travel restrictions that are still in effect in every state.

Some states require that all out-of-state visitors — be it from another state or another country — self-quarantine, while others have restrictions in place only for visitors or residents returning from abroad. Some states offer the option to avoid self-isolation if tourists show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Though travel bans have been lifted and movement and gathering restrictions have been significantly eased, physical distancing is a requirement everywhere, including in restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions. Most states have also mandated the use of face coverings. In states that have not made masks a requirement, several cities and counties within those states have.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that travel increases a person’s chance of getting and spreading the coronavirus, but many people are perhaps eager to go on a vacation or a staycation, which is going near one’s home, after months of stay-at-home orders and other health advisories.

Each mode of transportation has its own risks, and many people may prefer road trips as to avoid being close to strangers in an enclosed space. Road trips can be one of the best ways to experience the diversity of the American landscape, along with some odd spots — these are the strangest roadside attractions in every state.

