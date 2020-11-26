Places in Every State Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Right Now

U.S. health authorities have reported at least 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases each day since Nov. 4. They reported over 187,000 cases on Nov. 20, a record number of new daily coronavirus cases. There is concern among health experts that these numbers could rise as millions of Americans travel home for Thanksgiving. Authorities reported that over 1 million people traveled through airport security checkpoints each day from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22 — the most since mid-March.

While cases are rising in most parts of the country, the extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from county to county.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Nov. 23 and compared it to the previous week to determine the county in each state where the virus is spreading the fastest, adjusted for the population. Every state has at least one county or county equivalent in which cases have been reported at a growing rate. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days.

Nationwide, an average of 49.4 cases of COVID-19 were reported per 100,000 residents in the week ending Nov. 23. This is up from 40.4 cases per 100,000 in the previous week. All states except Maine and Hawaii had at least one county in which cases per capita increased by more than 10 cases per 100,000. More than half of all states had a county in which cases grew by more than 50 per 100,000 week over week.

In Crowley County, Colorado, the COVID-19 infection rate increased by 490 per 100,000, by far the highest in the country. This is largely due to an outbreak at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, in which over 551 inmates were diagnosed with the virus.

As Americans travel to be with family for the Thanksgiving holiday amid an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, states are implementing new restrictions on interstate travel in an attempt to reduce the spread. The majority of states reduced the limit on the number of people allowed to gather either indoors or outdoors, and a handful enacted a complete ban on all indoor and outdoor meetings. These are the latest COVID-19 restrictions in each state.

