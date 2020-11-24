Latest COVID Travel Restrictions in Every State

Traveling for Thanksgiving — already on the rise during the pandemic despite a record number of coronavirus cases — is what health experts are most afraid of.

The United States is going through an unprecedented coronavirus surge. With new daily COVID-19 cases reaching nearly 200,000 and more than 1,500 people dying a day, many states are restricting travel to the state for visitors or returning residents.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors, travel advisories, and guidelines from public health and tourism departments to find and list travel restrictions that are in effect in every state.

Until recently, visitors to many states had to quarantine or show a negative state depending on the state they were travelling from. With cases surging across the country, some states now require all visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless of their point of origin.

More than half of states have lowered the maximum limit on gatherings, with a few imposing a complete ban on all indoor and outdoor meetings.

Most states have also mandated the use of face coverings, with several extending such orders several times in the last few months. In states that have not made masks a requirement, several cities and counties within those states have.

The U.S. has now reported more than 12.3 million cases, with more than 100,000 new cases per day every day since Nov 4 — by far the most so far in the pandemic history. Cases are rising in most parts of the country. Here are the states where the virus is spreading the fastest.

