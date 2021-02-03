Famous Women Who Beat Breast Cancer

February 4 is World Cancer Day, and in recognition of this, 24/7 Tempo decided to highlight several well-known women who have defeated the disease. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. After lung cancer, it is the second leading cause of death from cancer among women. These are the most common types of cancer in men and women.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of 29 famous women who survived their battle with breast cancer. We reviewed sources such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation to create our list, which features women who were diagnosed at a range of ages and from a variety of professions. We only included women who have completed treatment and are now cancer-free.

Women who have an immediate family member, such as a mother, sister, or even a daughter, with a history of breast cancer are at a much greater risk of developing cancer themselves — about twice as likely — as women without such history. It is important for women to check for hereditary breast cancer and other cancers. Here are some other health tips every woman should know.

Some of the women on this list have died, although not from their bout with breast cancer. Shirley Temple Black, Happy Rockefeller, and Betty Ford all go down in history as women who raised awareness of the disease during the 1970s, a time when such ailments were not publicly discussed. All three women defeated breast cancer and lived long lives.