The 20 Most Decorated Golden Globe Winners of All Time

The annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious in Hollywood. In recognizing the finest acting in film and television, the ceremony often highlights some of the industry’s most talented up-and-comers, including 15-year-old Elsie Fisher and 22-year-old Lucas Hedges.

Of course, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the organization behind the event – recognizes also the work of accomplished actors who have longer, more established careers. For instance, Nicole Kidman, who has previously won four Golden Globe awards. She was nominated once again this year for her performance in “Undoing.”

Since the event began in the early 1940s, only 20 entertainers have managed to accomplish the feat of winning at least five competitive Golden Globe awards.

As only a limited number of Golden Globe awards are available each year, the actors who have won the most awards generally have had long and active careers. Angela Lansbury won her first Golden Globe in 1946 for her role in “The Picture Of Dorian Gray.” Her most recent win came 46 years later for her work on “Murder, She Wrote.”

While Lansbury’s most recent nomination was in 1995, others among the most decorated Golden Globe winners have been more active in increasing their number of wins. Meryl Streep’s most recent win was in 2012, and she was nominated as recently as 2018 for her performance in “The Post.” She was also awarded the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2017, which honors the entire body of work of a “distinguished entertainment professional.”

Each year, the HFPA nominates and awards the best in movies and television, delivering a program that has become one of the three most-watched awards shows on television.

To identify the most decorated Golden Globe winners of all time, 24/7 Tempo listed the individuals who have won the most competitive Golden Globe awards. Special achievement awards that did not require a nomination were not included in our calculations. The number of nominations; whether an individual was the recipient of a special achievement award; and the length of a given person’s career were used to break ties. All Golden Globe data come from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Information including credits and the work an individual is most known for came from online movie database IMDb.com.