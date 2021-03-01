Every Movie to Win Best Drama at the Golden Globes Since 1944

Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominates and awards the best in movies and television, delivering a program that has become one of the three most-watched awards shows on television. Though this year the ceremony was like none other — with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite costs — it made history.

Among the most anticipated awards is that of Best Motion Picture in the drama category. This year’s nominees include “The Father,” “Mank,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The winner joined a rich legacy of prized films dating back to the 1940s.

24/7 Tempo has identified the film that won best drama at the Golden Globes each year since 1944. It was not until 1951 that the association distinguished between best drama and musical and comedy — it began as a single award for best picture — so films that won before that year simply won “Best Picture.”

While not always the case, the Best Drama at the Golden Globes often aligns with the Academy Awards’ Best Picture, which is decided at a later date. Other times, a film that is nominated but fails to win at the Golden Globes takes home the Oscar. Some Globe winners — like 1955’s “East of Eden” — were not even nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Here are the winners of Best Picture at the Oscar each year.

Regardless of Oscar performance, the movies that have won Best Drama at the Golden Globes are certainly among the greatest cinematic works in existence. For this reason, the award is considered quite a resume-booster for actors. These are most decorated Golden Globe winners of all time.

