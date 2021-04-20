20 Films That Earned the Most Award Nominations

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Apr. 25. Among many others, Oscars will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the best films of 2020.

It has been a strange year, with cinemas around the world shuttered for much of the time, new releases delayed, and new productions stalled. As a result of lockdowns and limited entertainment options, many people have been watching classic films at home.

Fortunately, due to the proliferation of streaming services, audiences have thousands of movies to choose from. And at this time of year, they often focus on major award winners from years past. Here is a list of the best of the best: Oscar winners for Best Picture ranked.

But it’s not only the Best Picture winners that are worth viewing. With that in mind, 24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of the 20 films that have earned the most award nominations over the past 25 years. While the Oscars may be the most famous and coveted of film awards, a number of other bodies also honor excellence, including the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (which awards the Golden Globes), the Critics Choice Association, Screen Actors Guild, and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Of course nominations don’t always mean wins. “The Favourite” was nominated for ten Oscars and won one, for instance, while “Lincoln” was nominated for 12 and won two. There’s a lot of subjectivity involved, in any case. These are 25 of the Oscars’ most egregious snubs.

Whatever your taste, however, you’re sure to find a lot of films to enjoy on our list.

