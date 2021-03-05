These Are the 25 Tallest Buildings in the World

The last few years have seen a dramatic increase in the number of supertall buildings — those over 1,000 feet — around the world. Many of them are in China and other emerging countries and proclaim “We’ve arrived.” Foremost among these is the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates, which soars to a whopping 2,717 ft.

Among the factors driving the proliferation of supertall buildings are rapid economic growth in some countries, advances in design, materials, and construction techniques, and perhaps income inequality, as the super-rich seek trophy homes.

An example of this is New York’s Billionaires’ Row, although it’s represented by only one building on 24/7 Tempo’s list of the world’s tallest buildings — Central Park Tower. (You might also be interested to see the grandest historic mansion in each state.)

The United States was the original home of the skyscraper, but now has only one entry among the world’s top 10 tallest buildings — New York’s One World Trade Center, which replaced the Twin Towers destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and which topped out at a symbolic 1,776 ft. Way down the list at No. 22 is Willis Tower, previously known as Sears Tower. When it was completed in 1974 it was the tallest building in the world and held that title for almost 25 years.

