Tallest Proposed Buildings in the World

Since its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai has been the tallest building in the world. In a city known for its excess, the 2,716 foot tower has become a glamorous tourist destination and a symbol of Dubai’s status as a global center for innovation and commerce.

Skyscrapers are signs of economic prosperity. They place cities on the global stage and serve as landmarks for investors and tourists, signifying that the city is poised to support economic growth. They maximize space in over-crowded areas and allow for thousands of people and businesses to flourish in the same locale.

Although supertall skyscrapers exist all over the world, several countries in Asia have been racing to build these behemoths in their business districts. With the exception of One World Trade Center in New York City, 9 of the 10 tallest buildings in the world are in Asia, including the Middle East.

Many more are being planned and built every year. 24/7 Tempo has compiled the tallest proposed buildings in the world. Of the 14 tallest proposed buildings, all are in Asia and 6 are in China.

China-already home to 44 of the world’s 100 tallest buildings-has seemingly put the brakes on its country’s skyscraper-mania with a 2020 government directive prohibiting new buildings from exceeding 1,640 feet. With all 6 of the proposed Chinese buildings on this list exceeding that height, they may just have to be cut down to size.

