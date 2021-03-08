The Coolest Women's Firsts in History

Did you know that the first person to ever get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was a woman? Joanne Woodward is one of many holders of the title, “the first woman to,” opening doors for future generations.

History has countless of examples of women who accomplished great feats, sometimes before men. They are breaking barriers in male-dominated fields.

The first woman to fly a fighter jet did so for more than a century ago. Women have recently made it into professional contact sports such as football. A decade ago an NFL team had a female coach. A pattern of being trailblazers is clear.

To compile a list of the coolest women’s firsts in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed scores of historical articles and biographies of women in various fields — from housewives to scientists. The following list is a selection of women’s achievements that opened doors for others.

