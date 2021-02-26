The US May Have 'COVID-19 Free Zones' According to This Famous Doctor

The COVID-19 pandemic has spread so widely that not a single of the over 3,000 counties in America have remained uninfected. Only a few dozen have had no deaths. And although the spread of the disease has slowed, it has already killed over 500,000 American. One famous doctor recently said there could eventually be “COVID-19 free zones.”

It is hard to imagine a world in which COVID-19 may disappear. The pace at which confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in the U.S. has tapered from over 200,000 a day to an average of under 100,000. Nevertheless, the confirmed case count is 28,325,091, about 25% of the world’s total. And, some scientists and medical experts think this figure is far too low because of poor testing and asymptomatic carriers.

Only about 5% of adult Americans have received the recommended two shots. Vaccination rates have been slow, and in some states few doses are available at all. President Biden says the federal government has contracted for 200 million new doses, but all of those will not be delivered before the end of July.

Nevertheless, Dr Yaneer Bar-Yam, professor and president of the New England Complex Systems Institute, told John Whyte, MD, MPH, the Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, that for an area to be “COVID-19 free”, it would need to be locked down for at least five weeks. No working outside the home, no school, no public gatherings. And, even after that, if an outsider enters the COVID-19 free zone later, it becomes at risk.

