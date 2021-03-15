What Worries Dr. Fauci Right Now About COVID-19

In the last several days it has become increasingly evident that the chances of a “fourth wave” of the spread of COVID-19 is a possibility. The coronavirus has been partially brought under control in the last two months through vaccinations and the continuing, at least in some places, of the traditional preventive measures of mask wearing and social distancing. This is when Americans can stop wearing face masks according to Dr. Fauci.

Unfortunately, several states have announced that the use of masks is no longer mandated, and that unrestricted or large-scale social gatherings will be allowed. Those measures will almost certainly mean an upward spread of the disease, as will the continued reluctance of some people to get vaccinated. Thse are the states where the most people are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The good news is that new daily cases of COVID-19 in America have dropped by about two thirds from a rate of over 200,000 in January. Daily deaths have dropped by a comparable amount, from a daily pace then of about 4,000.

On the vaccination front, the pace has quickened considerably. The Biden Administration says there will be enough supply by the end of May to vaccinate all Americans. As of today, 18% of Americans have been given at least one dose and 9.7% have been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 123,232,775 doses have been delivered to date and 93,692,598 shots have been given.

Nevertheless, the U.S. has posted 29,402,796 confirmed cases to date (about 25% of the global total) and American deaths stand at 533,119 (about one fifth of those worldwide). Additionally, public health experts and epidemiologists say that there are probably twice as many cases as have been reported, due to inadequate testing and the number of likely asymptomatic carriers.

Considering this state of affairs, this is what Dr. Fauci and other public health experts are now warning Americans about.

