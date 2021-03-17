The Best Company to Work For in Every State

As many Americans spend the bulk of their waking hours at work, job satisfaction is an important component of their overall happiness. Job satisfaction depends on factors like pay, benefits, work-life balance, stability, office environment, management, and many others.

Companies often struggle to strike the right balance between these numerous factors. Yet there are businesses across the country in which employees are satisfied with their salary, office environment, and the performance of the company, making them very desirable places to work.



To determine the best company to work for in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used index rankings from career resource site Zippia. Zippia’s Best Companies to Work For Rankings are based on various metrics measuring salary, company financial health, and diversity of the workforce. Companies were only considered the best to work for in a given state if they were headquartered in the state. Data on corporate headquarters, employee counts, and founding date came from Zippia and various corporate websites. Data was collected on Jan. 19, 2021.



The best companies to work for jobs are often in career fields like technology, oil and gas, law, and health care. It is no coincidence that jobs in these fields tend to pay relatively high wages. Successful companies in these sectors can have annual revenues in the billions, which allows the businesses to pay highly sought-after workers top dollar and to provide them great benefits as well. These are America’s highest paying companies.



Each company on this list pays its employees competitive wages, at least relative to other competitors and local businesses. While some larger companies in wealthier states may pay the average worker a six-figure salary, that money may not go as far as $80,000 in more rural areas. This is the income it takes to be considered rich in every state.

Click here to see the best company to work for in every state.