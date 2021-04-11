This Tiny Nation Has Only 3 Cases -- 13 Others Have None

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 135 million worldwide, and nearly 3 million people have died from the virus. Many scientists believe those figures are far too low because of poor tracking of cases and deaths, particularly in developing nations. The United States has accounted for about 20% of the world’s coronavirus deaths (567,000) and 25% of confirmed cases (31 million.) These figures also may be low because of poor testing efforts and asymptomatic cases.

Five other nations have reported over 4 million cases. Brazil, where the virus is currently out of control, reported 11,998,233 cases, and only 4% of its population has been vaccinated. India reported 11,645,719 cases, and less than 1% of its population has been vaccinated. Russia reported 4,456,869 cases, with about 4% of its population having been vaccinated. The United Kingdom reported 4,296,583 confirmed cases, and about 39% of its population has received at least one dose of vaccine. In France, there have been 4,282,603 confirmed cases, while about 4% of its population has had at least one vaccine dose.

24/7 Wall St. accessed the World Health Organization’s database of reported COVID-19 figures for 237 nations and territories, listing all with fewer than 100 cumulative reported cases as of April 9, 2021. We listed the countries with zero cases in alphabetical order. Only one of these, the Falkland Islands, had any cases reported in the past week (it was just one case.)

One country where the confirmed case count is almost certainly very accurate is Vanuatu. Only three COVID-19 cases have been reported there. The country consists of a series of islands in the South Pacific. It describes itself as “a double chain of 13 principal and many smaller islands in the south-western Pacific Ocean.” The islands were formed by volcanoes and coral.

Vanuatu’s population is estimated at around 300,000. The British and French controlled the country from the late 19th century until recently. It became the Republic of Vanuatu in 1980.

The CIA Factbook indicates that the nation’s gross domestic product (purchasing power parity) was $945 million in 2019, driven largely by agriculture and fishing. Another large source of economic activity is tourism. Over 330,000 people visited in 2017. Obviously, the pandemic has halted that.

According to The Guardian, Vanuatu’s population will not be vaccinated soon:

Despite a tourism-dependent economy devastated by coronavirus shutdowns, Vanuatu’s Covid-19 vaccination program will not inoculate most of its population until the end of 2023.

Isolation likely has protected the population from COVID-19. However, at the same time, the pandemic has crippled the nation’s economy.

